Swansea City: Huw Cooze steps down as Trust member on board

Swansea City Supporters' Trust has revealed Huw Cooze has resigned as its director on the club's board.

Cooze had been combining his role with his duties as Swansea's supporter liaison officer, a mandatory role at every Premier League club.

But the Trust's new governance guidelines state the two roles should be separated.

The Trust will now seek to appoint a successor to Cooze, who was paid £38,558 in the last financial year.

The supporters' body confirmed Cooze's payments were £5,934 in 2010, £7,219 in 2011, £12,633 in 2012, £14,438 in 2013, £18,452 in 2014 and £20,028 in 2015.

The Trust apologised for not releasing details of Cooze's payments earlier.

A statement on its website read: "The Trust board recognises that the lack of transparency in this area and the failure to insist that the payments should be processed through the Trust itself has led to justifiable concerns being expressed by members since the figures were published.

"This information should have been released far earlier and for this the Trust Board would like to apologise unreservedly to members."

Swansea City is the only Premier League club with a supporters' representative on its board of directors.

