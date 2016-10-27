Rangers manager Mark Warburton 'bemused' by Wigan reports

Warburton's Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by St Johnstone on Wednesday

Rangers boss Mark Warburton insists he knows nothing about reports linking him with a move to Wigan and is planning for the January transfer window.

The struggling English Championship club sacked Gary Caldwell this week.

"I'm bemused by the rumours about Wigan," said Warburton. "I don't know where these stories come from."

On his Ibrox ambitions, the 54-year-old added: "We had a meeting earlier in the week about potential targets for January."

Rangers sit fifth in the Premiership after 10 games, nine points behind leaders Celtic, who have a game in hand.

Warburton signed 11 players in the summer and says his head of recruitment Frank McParland is "always be looking at potential targets".

However, he did add: "January is always a more difficult window."

Warburton recruited James Tavernier, Martyn Waghorn and Rob Kiernan from Wigan last season but Warburton denies having a relationship with the club's chairman David Sharpe.

He said: "I didn't actually deal with David. I have no relationship there at all.

"With all respect to Wigan I have no idea where the rumour has come from.

"I am the manager of Rangers, I would never talk about another club or another job. I am just amazed that it even makes the tabloids."