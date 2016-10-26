Serie A game halted after earthquake

From the section

Pescara's Serie A match against Atalanta was suspended for two minutes in the first half after tremors were felt following an earthquake.

A strong earthquake hit central Italy, with people in Pescara and neighbouring towns rushing out of their homes in panic as the ground shook.

Buildings also shook in the capital Rome but there were no reports of any deaths across Italy.

Atalanta eventually went on to win 1-0 with Mattia Caldara scoring the goal.