BBC Sport - The Premier League Show: Gary Lineker meets Frank Lampard in New York

Lampard 'loving life' in New York

Gary Lineker meets Frank Lampard to discuss life in the United States and asks him if he would have considered a move from Chelsea when he was younger.

Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show, Wednesday 26 October from 22:00 BST.

Top videos

Video

Lampard 'loving life' in New York

Video

Rose, Kuchar or Johnson? Pundits predict Open winner

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Livingstone stars as Lancashire thrash Leicestershire

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Root & Morgan guide England to series win over India

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ken on the course: Problems posed by the Barry Burn

  • From the section Golf
Video

Rooney on Everton, Man Utd, England & MLS

Video

Rose's memorable Open debut as a teenager

  • From the section Golf
Video

Rashid bowls Kohli with 'an absolute beauty'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Celebrations, theatrics & howlers: World Cup's most watched moments

Video

Root hits a four to beat India and bring up his century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Crusaders calamity - Comical own goal in Champions League

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Walking football group pre-game

Walking Football for the over 50's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired