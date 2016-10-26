BBC Sport - The Premier League Show: Gary Lineker meets Frank Lampard in New York
Lampard 'loving life' in New York
- From the section Football
Gary Lineker meets Frank Lampard to discuss life in the United States and asks him if he would have considered a move from Chelsea when he was younger.
Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show, Wednesday 26 October from 22:00 BST.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired