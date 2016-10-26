Dundee's Marcus Haber can add 'a different dimension', says Paul Hartley

Marcus Haber was released by Crewe Alexandra this summer

New signing Marcus Haber feels fit and ready to make his Dundee debut as they look for the goals needed to lift them off the foot of the Premiership table.

And he believes he is a better player now than the one that scored four times in 48 games for St Johnstone.

"St Johnstone was a while ago, about four year ago," said the 27-year-old, who has signed until the end of the season after leaving Crewe Alexandra.

"And I am a slightly different player now - a bit more experienced."

Striker Haber, who joined Crewe from Stevenage in 2014, scored 10 times in 50 appearances last season as the Railwaymen were relegated from England's League One.

He had already earned the first of his 26 caps for Canada before joining St Johnstone in 2010 after leaving West Bromwich Albion.

"That was my first real taste of first-team football for a prolonged period of time in the UK," said Haber, who has also found the net three times for his country.

"I was still learning the game, so I definitely feel a lot different now."

Marcus Haber spent two years with Crewe Alexandra

Dundee manager Paul Hartley lost his two top scorers this summer, when Kane Hemmings and Greg Stewart were sold to Oxford United and Birmingham City respectively.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui arrived with a goalscoring reputation after helping Dunfermline Athletic win League One last season, while Yordi Teijsse had been prolific with Quick Boys in Netherlands' fourth tier.

However, Hartley has earmarked the striking department as a problem as his side have gone nine games without a victory - and lost their last five - with El Bakhtaoui also sidelined through injury for the next three weeks.

The manager is looking for Haber, who impressed on a week's trial after being released by Crewe, to make a difference.

"He will add height and strength and he is someone who stays in the box," said Hartley.

"The majority of his goals have come from inside the box, so hopefully that gives us a different dimension."

Haber scored for Canada in a 4-0 victory over Mauritania earlier this month.

"He has played two games for Canada recently, so his fitness looks okay," added Hartley ahead of Wednesday's visit to Dens Park by second-bottom Partick Thistle.