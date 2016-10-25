Dean Keates: New manager relishing Wrexham 'chance'

Media playback is not supported on this device Keates looking to take Wrexham forward

Dean Keates says he hopes to succeed where more experienced managers have failed by leading Wrexham back into the Football League.

Keates, 38, has been handed his first managerial role after being appointed on an 18-month deal.

The former captain is Wrexham's sixth permanent boss in eight years since the club lost its Football League status.

"It's my chance now and all being well I can be the one that can get the club back," Keates said.

Keates succeeds Gary Mills, who was sacked following a poor start to the campaign and who had failed to achieve a play-off spot during his first season in charge.

Mills' predecessor Kevin Wilkin was dismissed after 12 months in charge at the Racecourse after the Dragons failed to mount a promotion bid.

"Kevin came in, it didn't work. Gary came in and it didn't work," Keates told BBC Wales Sport.

"I can't guarantee the fans that I'm going to get them back into the Football League.

Dean Keates with the FA Trophy after Wrexham's win over Grimsby Town in the 2013 final at Wembley

"But the only thing I can guarantee them is that I'll give them as much hard work as possible to get them to where they need to go.

"It's a big club, it should be at the top end of the table. We'll take it game by game."

Along with Joey Jones and Andy Davies, Keates had been in temporary charge of the National League club after Mills was sacked on 13 October.

Keates made over 150 league appearances in five seasons for Wrexham and captained the club to an FA Trophy win in 2013.

He will be assisted by head of youth Davies, who will combine both roles, and Keates hopes to add to his backroom team.

The former Walsall and Peterborough player said he had already received offers of help including assistance from individuals associated with the Football Association of Wales.

"I've had people offering to come in and help out," Keates added.

"They'll come and watch from the side and if they can help in anyway, they've offered their help."

Keates has been playing for Evo-Stik Premier Division side Rushall Olympic this season and is undecided whether he will pull on his boots for Wrexham.