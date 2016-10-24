BBC Sport - Paul Hurst: New Shrewsbury Town boss to bring 'fresh ideas' to League One club

Hurst to bring fresh ideas to Shrewsbury

New Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst tells BBC Radio Shropshire he can bring some "fresh ideas" to the League One strugglers.

Hurst was named as Micky Mellon's replacement on Monday, following his departure from League Two side Grimsby Town.

Shrewsbury are bottom of the table, six points behind 20th place, but Hurst is confident he can help the club avoid relegation.

