Wales opt against Principality Stadium friendly in March 2017

The Principality Stadium, previously known as the Millennium Stadium, was built for the 1999 Rugby World Cup

Wales have decided against holding a friendly at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in March 2017.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) had considered staging a notable football game there as part of its preparations for hosting the Champions League final next June.

Argentina and Spain were understood to be under consideration for the match at the home of Welsh rugby.

Wales have not played football at the 72,500-capacity ground since 2011.

They lost 2-0 to England on that occasion, ending an 11-year association with the arena formerly known as the Millennium Stadium.

Wales have since moved to the 33,000-seat Cardiff City Stadium, and Chris Coleman and his players have stressed that they want to stay at the ground where they have been successful recently.