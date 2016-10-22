Marcello Lippi: China appoint Italian as manager

Marcello Lippi
Marcello Lippi was named Chinese coach of the year in 2013

Marcello Lippi - who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy - has come out of retirement to become the new manager of China.

Lippi, 68, had two spells in charge of the Italian national team and won five Serie A titles and the Champions League with Juventus.

He retired from coaching after winning a third straight league title with Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande in 2014.

China are ranked 84th in the world.

The Italian replaces Gao Hongbo, who resigned earlier this month after a 2-0 defeat in Uzbekistan dealt a further blow to China's slim hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

They are bottom of Group A in Asia with one point from four games.

World Cup 2006 - Italy beat France as Zidane sees red

