Middlesbrough 2-0 Bournemouth

Ramirez put Boro in front with his first goal of the season

A brilliant solo goal from Gaston Ramirez helped Middlesbrough to a first win in eight Premier League games as they beat Bournemouth at the Riverside Stadium.

Ramirez blocked a shot and picked up the loose ball in his own half before he ended a storming run into the Bournemouth penalty area by cutting inside Andrew Surman and side-footing home.

Stewart Downing added Middlesbrough's second from close range after Alvaro Negredo nodded Adam Traore's cross to the far post.

Bournemouth had almost taken the lead earlier on when Josh King chested down a Jack Wilshere pass and had a volley tipped on to the crossbar by impressive keeper Victor Valdes.

The Cherries were reduced to 10 men after 79 minutes when Surman went off injured, manager Eddie Howe having made his three substitutions.

Boro find cutting edge

There is plenty to admire about Middlesbrough's play in terms of effort, commitment and attitude but, prior to this match, they had struggled in front of goal with only seven goals in nine top-flight matches.

However, they scored two in a game for the first time since their only other league win this season, which came against Sunderland on 21 August.

Ramirez and Downing each scored for the first time this term, while the lively Adama Traore, who was denied a first-half penalty, was a constant threat with his pace and powerful running.

The main drawback for Boro from their first home win of the campaign will be the form of striker Negredo, who has not scored since the opening day of the season.

The Spaniard cannot be faulted for his work-rate but, when through on goal in the second half, he struck a tame shot which was easily saved.

"We deserved it and we were more clinical," said Downing. "We've played well in a lot of games so far this season but have lost or drawn. That was a big win and will give us a lot of confidence."

Boro's first goal was a solo effort from Ramirez but their second was more of a team effort

Cherries struggle on the road

Bournemouth, now without a win in their past seven away league games, started promisingly as King had a shot cleared off the line by Adam Clayton and then hit the crossbar with a volley.

However, the visitors failed to match the intensity levels shown in last week's draw with Tottenham.

Striker Benik Afobe made a difference after his introduction - he was refused a penalty following a Ben Gibson challenge and looped a late header on to the crossbar - but Bournemouth could not prevent a first league defeat in five outings.

Man of the match - Gaston Ramirez

Ramirez's goal against Bournemouth was his first Premier League goal since December 2014 (v Sunderland)

What they said:

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka: "Our last three games have been really good and we had to show everybody we could compete, especially at home.

"With this performance and commitment of everybody, I think we are going the right way.

"The team showed we are really good when we are together. Once again we showed we have a clear plan and we have to keep going."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Not a great performance from our perspective. We had our chances. The goals we conceded were really disappointing.

"It's been a surprise to us we haven't done better away from home. Our away form last season was excellent.

"For whatever reason we haven't quite got that momentum yet, and we have to build it quite quickly."

The stats you need to know

Six of Middlesbrough's nine league goals this season have come in the first half

Bournemouth have failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 10 Premier League away games

Stewart Downing scored his first Premier League goal since May 2015 against Everton

In 10 Premier League games this season, Alvaro Negredo has already equalled his assist tally from his only previous season in the competition (3 with Man City in 2013/14 in 32 games)

Jack Wilshere has played two full Premier League games in a row for the first time since February 2014

What next?

Bournemouth host Sunderland and Middlesbrough are at Manchester City, with both games on Saturday, 5 November at 15:00 GMT.