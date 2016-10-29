Premier League
Middlesbrough 2-0 Bournemouth

By Mandeep Sanghera

BBC Sport

Gaston Ramirez puts Middlesbrough in front against Bournemouth
A brilliant solo goal from Gaston Ramirez helped Middlesbrough to a first win in eight Premier League games as they beat Bournemouth at the Riverside Stadium.

Ramirez blocked a shot and picked up the loose ball in his own half before he ended a storming run into the Bournemouth penalty area by cutting inside Andrew Surman and side-footing home.

Stewart Downing added Middlesbrough's second from close range after Alvaro Negredo nodded Adam Traore's cross to the far post.

Bournemouth had almost taken the lead earlier on when Josh King chested down a Jack Wilshere pass and had a volley tipped on to the crossbar by impressive keeper Victor Valdes.

The Cherries were reduced to 10 men after 79 minutes when Surman went off injured, manager Eddie Howe having made his three substitutions.

Boro find cutting edge

There is plenty to admire about Middlesbrough's play in terms of effort, commitment and attitude but, prior to this match, they had struggled in front of goal with only seven goals in nine top-flight matches.

However, they scored two in a game for the first time since their only other league win this season, which came against Sunderland on 21 August.

Ramirez and Downing each scored for the first time this term, while the lively Adama Traore, who was denied a first-half penalty, was a constant threat with his pace and powerful running.

The main drawback for Boro from their first home win of the campaign will be the form of striker Negredo, who has not scored since the opening day of the season.

The Spaniard cannot be faulted for his work-rate but, when through on goal in the second half, he struck a tame shot which was easily saved.

"We deserved it and we were more clinical," said Downing. "We've played well in a lot of games so far this season but have lost or drawn. That was a big win and will give us a lot of confidence."

Boro's first goal was a solo effort from Ramirez but their second was more of a team effort
Cherries struggle on the road

Bournemouth, now without a win in their past seven away league games, started promisingly as King had a shot cleared off the line by Adam Clayton and then hit the crossbar with a volley.

However, the visitors failed to match the intensity levels shown in last week's draw with Tottenham.

Striker Benik Afobe made a difference after his introduction - he was refused a penalty following a Ben Gibson challenge and looped a late header on to the crossbar - but Bournemouth could not prevent a first league defeat in five outings.

Man of the match - Gaston Ramirez

Middlesbrough's Gaston Ramirez celebrates his goal
Ramirez's goal against Bournemouth was his first Premier League goal since December 2014 (v Sunderland)

What they said:

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka: "Our last three games have been really good and we had to show everybody we could compete, especially at home.

"With this performance and commitment of everybody, I think we are going the right way.

"The team showed we are really good when we are together. Once again we showed we have a clear plan and we have to keep going."

Boro a 'really good team', says Karanka

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Not a great performance from our perspective. We had our chances. The goals we conceded were really disappointing.

"It's been a surprise to us we haven't done better away from home. Our away form last season was excellent.

"For whatever reason we haven't quite got that momentum yet, and we have to build it quite quickly."

'Disappointing' goals frustrate Howe

The stats you need to know

  • Six of Middlesbrough's nine league goals this season have come in the first half
  • Bournemouth have failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 10 Premier League away games
  • Stewart Downing scored his first Premier League goal since May 2015 against Everton
  • In 10 Premier League games this season, Alvaro Negredo has already equalled his assist tally from his only previous season in the competition (3 with Man City in 2013/14 in 32 games)
  • Jack Wilshere has played two full Premier League games in a row for the first time since February 2014

What next?

Bournemouth host Sunderland and Middlesbrough are at Manchester City, with both games on Saturday, 5 November at 15:00 GMT.

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

  • 26Valdés
  • 17Barragán
  • 25ChambersBooked at 90mins
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Friend
  • 34Forshaw
  • 8Clayton
  • 37TraoréSubstituted forFischerat 90+3'minutes
  • 21RamírezBooked at 24minsSubstituted forLeadbitterat 63'minutes
  • 19Downing
  • 10NegredoSubstituted forRhodesat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2da Silva
  • 5Bernardo
  • 7Leadbitter
  • 9Rhodes
  • 11Fischer
  • 12Guzan
  • 35Nugent

Bournemouth

  • 1Boruc
  • 15A SmithBooked at 25mins
  • 2Francis
  • 3S Cook
  • 11Daniels
  • 6SurmanSubstituted forat 79'minutes
  • 8ArterSubstituted forGoslingat 73'minutes
  • 17King
  • 32Wilshere
  • 33IbeSubstituted forFraserat 60'minutes
  • 13C WilsonSubstituted forAfobeat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Gosling
  • 5Aké
  • 9Afobe
  • 10Gradel
  • 23Federici
  • 24Fraser
  • 26Mings
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
29,600

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home11
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Middlesbrough 2, Bournemouth 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 2, Bournemouth 0.

Foul by Joshua King (Bournemouth).

George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Rhodes.

Foul by Dan Gosling (Bournemouth).

Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Viktor Fischer replaces Adama Traoré.

Benik Afobe (Bournemouth) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Adam Smith.

Booking

Calum Chambers (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Calum Chambers (Middlesbrough).

Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough).

Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Jordan Rhodes replaces Álvaro Negredo.

Attempt missed. Adam Smith (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Wilshere.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Víctor Valdés.

Attempt missed. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Benik Afobe with a headed pass.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Adam Clayton.

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough).

Andrew Surman went off injured after Bournemouth had used all subs.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Clayton.

Attempt blocked. Adam Smith (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benik Afobe.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Dan Gosling replaces Harry Arter.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Víctor Valdés.

Attempt missed. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Stewart Downing.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Stewart Downing.

Attempt blocked. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough).

Attempt blocked. Adam Smith (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Daniels.

Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Grant Leadbitter.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Grant Leadbitter replaces Gastón Ramírez.

