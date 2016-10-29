Match ends, Manchester United 0, Burnley 0.
Man Utd 0-0 Burnley
-
- From the section Football
Manchester United had manager Jose Mourinho and midfielder Ander Herrera sent off as they failed to break down Burnley and lost more ground on the pacesetters at the top of the Premier League.
On a fractious afternoon at Old Trafford, United were left frustrated by a series of unsuccessful penalty appeals, a string of saves by inspired Clarets keeper Tom Heaton and the woodwork.
Mourinho, who was incensed when Jon Flanagan was not punished for a challenge on Matteo Darmian inside the Burnley box, paid the price for allowing his frustration to boil over at half-time.
He sat in the main stand behind the dugout at the start of the second half but was quickly moved to the directors' box, with a go-between running up and down the stairs to pass on his instructions to his assistants.
Herrera got his marching orders in the 68th minute, with referee Mark Clattenburg showing him a second yellow card for a challenge on Dean Marney, although the United player appeared to slip as he made the tackle.
That eased some of the pressure on Burnley, who had needed an inspired performance from Heaton to keep United at bay.
The former United keeper made a string of spectacular stops, with the pick of them being a Peter Schmeichel-style scissor save that saw him spread himself brilliantly at the back post to keep out a Zlatan Ibrahimovic volley.
When Heaton was beaten, United's frustrations continued with Juan Mata's shot hitting the outside of a post and Ibrahimovic's looping header coming back off the bar. They had 37 efforts at goal in total but none were successful.
United have won only one of their last seven league games and are now eight points behind Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, who all won on Saturday.
Zlatan still cannot find the target
Zlatan Ibrahimovic had more shots - 12 - than any other player against the Clarets but his fruitless run in front of goal continued.
Nothing summed up his current form more than the late chance he spurned when Paul Pogba found him unmarked at the back post, but he failed to find the target with the goal gaping.
The 35-year-old Swede has had more shots than any other Premier League player this season, with 57 in 10 games, but he has not scored in this competition in six games since his goal against Manchester City on 10 September, his worst run since his time with Inter Milan in 2007.
He has managed a goal in the Europa League but his record in all competitions is not much better, with just one goal in his last 10 games. The correlation between his form and United's is surely no coincidence.
Burnley are hard to break down
Heaton was the standout performer and he will rightly make the headlines with his saves.
But Burnley's whole team deserve credit for their defensive efforts in holding out against a siege that continued even when they faced 10 men.
The Clarets rarely threatened at the other end, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson's first-half strike their only effort to bring a save out of David de Gea.
They have only managed a total of four shots in their four away league games to date, but that statistic matters a lot less when they mount a rearguard action like this.
Man of the Match - Burnley's Tom Heaton
Only one candidate. The pocket of Clarets fans at Old Trafford chanted "England's number one" throughout the game in recognition of a brilliant performance by their goalkeeper.
The stats you need to know
- Manchester United had 37 shots in this match, their most in a Premier League game since 2003-04 (when Opta records began).
- Ander Herrera was shown his first red card in the Premier League, having been sent off five times in La Liga.
- The last time Manchester United were shown a red card at Old Trafford at home in the Premier League was in September 2014 (Wayne Rooney v West Ham).
- Tom Heaton made 11 saves in this game, the joint-most by a keeper in a Premier League game this season (also Heaton v Southampton).
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic has gone six league games without scoring for the first time since December 2007 with Inter Milan.
- Ibrahimovic had 12 shots in this game, the most by a player in a Premier League match since Robin van Persie for Arsenal in December 2011 (v Wolves).
- Manchester United have won just one of their last seven Premier League games (drew three, lost three).
- Burnley had lost their previous three away games this season prior to today.
- The Clarets have managed just four shots on target in four away games this season.
What next?
United travel to Turkey to take on Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday, then go to Wales to play Swansea on Sunday in their next Premier League game. Burnley are at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 36Darmian
- 17Blind
- 5Rojo
- 23Shaw
- 21HerreraBooked at 68mins
- 6PogbaBooked at 84mins
- 14LingardSubstituted forRooneyat 73'minutes
- 8MataSubstituted forFellainiat 73'minutes
- 19RashfordSubstituted forDepayat 82'minutes
- 9Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 7Depay
- 10Rooney
- 16Carrick
- 18Young
- 20Romero
- 27Fellaini
- 28Schneiderlin
Burnley
- 1HeatonBooked at 90mins
- 2Lowton
- 5Keane
- 6Mee
- 23WardSubstituted forFlanaganat 44'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 25Berg GudmundssonSubstituted forBoydat 85'minutes
- 13Hendrick
- 8MarneyBooked at 90mins
- 37Arfield
- 7GraySubstituted forBarnesat 60'minutes
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 4Flanagan
- 10Barnes
- 11Kightly
- 15Bamford
- 17Robinson
- 21Boyd
- 26Tarkowski
- Referee:
- Mark Clattenburg
- Attendance:
- 75,325
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home38
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home19
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Burnley 0.
Booking
Tom Heaton (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daley Blind following a set piece situation.
Booking
Dean Marney (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dean Marney (Burnley).
Attempt missed. Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Paul Pogba with a cross.
Attempt missed. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daley Blind following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Michael Keane.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Hand ball by Jon Flanagan (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. George Boyd replaces Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Booking
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United).
Matthew Lowton (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcos Rojo (Manchester United).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Memphis Depay replaces Marcus Rashford.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
Hand ball by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson with a cross.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Wayne Rooney replaces Jesse Lingard.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Marouane Fellaini replaces Juan Mata.
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ashley Barnes with a headed pass.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ander Herrera (Manchester United) for a bad foul.
Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).
Dean Marney (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross.
Booking
Jon Flanagan (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ander Herrera (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jon Flanagan (Burnley).
Juan Mata (Manchester United) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Michael Keane.