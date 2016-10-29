Hamilton Academical 0-1 Dundee

Paul McGowan's controlled shot gave Dundee their first win since 6 August

Bottom side Dundee won only their second Scottish Premiership game of the season and moved to within two points of opponents Hamilton Academical.

Neither side made a breakthrough in the first half, Greg Docherty and Alexandre D'Acol firing wide for Accies.

The visitors' Craig Wighton should have scored after going clean through but was also off target.

However, Paul McGowan ended the impasse when his low shot evaded a clutch of players in the Hamilton box.

Driving force

It was a massive victory for Paul Hartley's side and his post-match celebrations with his players in front of the travelling support underlined that, given that the win takes them to within a point of Ross County at the foot of the table.

Hartley's side had not won since the opening day of the season and had been three points adrift.

The journey to Hamilton's ground had been altered due to a re-organisation at the Raith interchange but it was well worth the effort for the visitors.

Their coach driver looked like being their hero as he worked his way through a maze of roadworks but the players had other ideas.

It was a tight match at New Douglas Park

Priority: Do not lose

The first half was not a thing of beauty. In fact it was barely vaguely attractive.

Dundee, with a back three of Darren O'Dea sandwiched between Julen Extabeguren and Konstadin Gadzhalov, were clearly intent on not losing a goal and securing the minimum of a draw, which would at least stop the rot of six straight defeats.

It gave them a defensive solidity which restricted Accies mainly to long shots, not one of which seriously concerned David Mitchell in the Dundee goal.

In fact Gary Woods, at the other end, had only one nervous moment when Wighton sprinted clear from halfway but shot wide.

It was scrappy and nervousness was thick in the air.

Dundee moved on to nine points

Tide turns

There were just 1,853 inside the ground and those who stayed away will have few regrets. It was a game peppered with stoppages, countless free-kicks and throw-ins resulting from slack passes.

But Dundee fans were caring not a jot about that when McGowan scored.

The midfielder fired a shot into a crowded six-yard box at the end where the visiting fans were gathered. It was low and Marcus Haber tried to get a back-heel flick on it, but missed the ball. It was McGowan's goal and it could be priceless.

Now it was Hamilton's turn to feel the pressure. All the nervousness was suddenly shovelled on to the shoulders of the home side.

The goal did serve to open the game up and suddenly the goalkeepers had to earn their corn.

The match became in its closing stages everything it was not in the first half - engaging, exciting and pure theatre.

Dundee hung on for a vital win and celebrated with manager Hartley in a huddle in front of their fans.

Reaction

Dundee manager Paul Hartley: "We have been on a bad run. I can only applaud the players, they were superb in every department.

"Hamilton didn't really threaten us at all and we deserve that win. We were the better team.

"We had some good meetings during the week and I explained a few things to them. We were all honest about what we needed to do better and we're going to fix it together - fight in every game now."

Hamilton player-manager Martin Canning: "It was always going to be a stuffy game.

"Over the piece, did we deserve to win the game? Definitely not. Did we deserve to lose the game? Probably not either but that's football for you.

"We've lost and we need to lick our wounds and go again next week."