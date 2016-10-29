Championship
Fulham5Huddersfield0

Fulham 5-0 Huddersfield Town

Fulham celebrate
Fulham's Chris Martin (right) scored his third goal in four games against Huddersfield

A scintillating display helped Fulham claim only their second win in 10 matches as they thrashed Championship high-fliers Huddersfield Town.

The hosts took the lead after eight minutes when Chris Martin's scuffed shot snuck past goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Defender Tomas Kalas scored his first goal in England before Lucas Piazon added a third with a bullet header.

Martin scored his second from the penalty spot and Kevin McDonald struck from 10 yards to complete the rout.

Fulham had not won at Craven Cottage since beating Newcastle on the opening day of the season, but produced a fine performance to condemn third-placed Huddersfield to a third defeat in four matches.

The hosts took advantage of poor defending to go ahead, as the ball was headed down into Martin's path, allowing him to net his third goal this term.

Huddersfield's defence was once again exposed when Scott Malone's deep cross from the left was brought down at the back post and lashed home by Kalas.

Sone Aluko rode three challenges and stood a ball up for Piazon to power a header in.

Aluko was brought down in the box at the start of the second half, with Martin slotting home the penalty.

McDonald wrapped up a convincing victory when he met Aluko's pinpoint pass to beat Ward for a fifth time and help Fulham climb to 11th in the table.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:

"We have shown we can play good football and keep clean sheets and that we can be more competitive.

"The job is not done. We need to build on our confidence and philosophy. We are in a learning process and beginning to build some kind of identity.

"We and the supporters deserved that after waiting so long for a win. We have played well and got some points before but we couldn't find a clear way to win games.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner:

"I can leave this game very quickly behind us. We don't have to speak about any tactical problems because we had so many individual mistakes that you couldn't get anything against any opponent.

"We were very sloppy when we had the ball and in the end we totally underperformed today.

"I think Fulham were stronger in every position. We had problems everywhere. We made so many easy mistakes.

"This happens in football. It shouldn't but it does and I've always said we will have ups and downs on our journey. This was a down."

Line-ups

Fulham

  • 27Button
  • 2FredericksBooked at 36mins
  • 26KalasSubstituted forReamat 81'minutes
  • 17Sigurdsson
  • 3Malone
  • 14Johansen
  • 6McDonaldSubstituted forParkerat 85'minutes
  • 10Cairney
  • 24AlukoSubstituted forAyitéat 75'minutes
  • 20Piazon
  • 25Martin

Substitutes

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 4Odoi
  • 8Parker
  • 9Smith
  • 11Ayité
  • 13Ream
  • 30R Sessegnon

Huddersfield

  • 1Ward
  • 2SmithSubstituted forCranieat 77'minutes
  • 5Hudson
  • 26Schindler
  • 15LöweSubstituted forHolmes-Dennisat 73'minutes
  • 4WhiteheadBooked at 30minsSubstituted forPayneat 61'minutes
  • 10Mooy
  • 9Kachunga
  • 45PalmerBooked at 36mins
  • 11Bunn
  • 21Wells

Substitutes

  • 12Holmes-Dennis
  • 14Cranie
  • 16Payne
  • 17van La Parra
  • 19Paurevic
  • 25Murphy
  • 44Hefele
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
19,858

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home9
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Fulham 5, Huddersfield Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fulham 5, Huddersfield Town 0.

Attempt saved. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Scott Malone (Fulham).

Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Payne with a cross.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Tim Ream.

Attempt blocked. Jack Payne (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Bunn.

Foul by Lucas Piazon (Fulham).

Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Scott Parker replaces Kevin McDonald.

Attempt missed. Tim Ream (Fulham) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

Attempt saved. Chris Martin (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Harry Bunn.

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Christopher Schindler tries a through ball, but Kasey Palmer is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Tim Ream replaces Tomas Kalas.

Chris Martin (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town).

Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Bunn.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Martin Cranie replaces Tommy Smith.

Scott Malone (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Hudson (Huddersfield Town).

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Scott Malone.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Floyd Ayité replaces Sone Aluko.

Attempt missed. Sone Aluko (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin McDonald.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Tareiq Holmes-Dennis replaces Chris Löwe.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Mark Hudson.

Dangerous play by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).

Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Bunn.

Hand ball by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).

Attempt saved. Chris Martin (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Fulham 5, Huddersfield Town 0. Kevin McDonald (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sone Aluko.

Foul by Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town).

Lucas Piazon (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Fulham 4, Huddersfield Town 0. Chris Martin (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Fulham. Sone Aluko draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Piazon.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jack Payne replaces Dean Whitehead.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle15111332122034
2Brighton159422391431
3Huddersfield159151617-128
4Norwich158342624227
5Reading157441718-125
6Bristol City157352317624
7Sheff Wed157351617-124
8Birmingham146531916323
9Leeds157261615123
10Brentford156452114722
11Fulham155642118321
12Barnsley156272724320
13Preston156271919020
14QPR155461621-519
15Ipswich154651214-218
16Aston Villa143831414017
17Wolves154561718-117
18Burton154561820-217
19Derby15456911-217
20Nottm Forest154382429-515
21Cardiff154381323-1015
22Wigan153571416-214
23Blackburn153481523-813
24Rotherham1514101635-197
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired