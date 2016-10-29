Fulham 5-0 Huddersfield Town

Fulham's Chris Martin (right) scored his third goal in four games against Huddersfield

A scintillating display helped Fulham claim only their second win in 10 matches as they thrashed Championship high-fliers Huddersfield Town.

The hosts took the lead after eight minutes when Chris Martin's scuffed shot snuck past goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Defender Tomas Kalas scored his first goal in England before Lucas Piazon added a third with a bullet header.

Martin scored his second from the penalty spot and Kevin McDonald struck from 10 yards to complete the rout.

Fulham had not won at Craven Cottage since beating Newcastle on the opening day of the season, but produced a fine performance to condemn third-placed Huddersfield to a third defeat in four matches.

The hosts took advantage of poor defending to go ahead, as the ball was headed down into Martin's path, allowing him to net his third goal this term.

Huddersfield's defence was once again exposed when Scott Malone's deep cross from the left was brought down at the back post and lashed home by Kalas.

Sone Aluko rode three challenges and stood a ball up for Piazon to power a header in.

Aluko was brought down in the box at the start of the second half, with Martin slotting home the penalty.

McDonald wrapped up a convincing victory when he met Aluko's pinpoint pass to beat Ward for a fifth time and help Fulham climb to 11th in the table.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:

"We have shown we can play good football and keep clean sheets and that we can be more competitive.

"The job is not done. We need to build on our confidence and philosophy. We are in a learning process and beginning to build some kind of identity.

"We and the supporters deserved that after waiting so long for a win. We have played well and got some points before but we couldn't find a clear way to win games.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner:

"I can leave this game very quickly behind us. We don't have to speak about any tactical problems because we had so many individual mistakes that you couldn't get anything against any opponent.

"We were very sloppy when we had the ball and in the end we totally underperformed today.

"I think Fulham were stronger in every position. We had problems everywhere. We made so many easy mistakes.

"This happens in football. It shouldn't but it does and I've always said we will have ups and downs on our journey. This was a down."