Match ends, Preston North End 1, Newcastle United 2.
Preston North End 1-2 Newcastle United
-
- From the section Football
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice against Preston for the second time in a week to hand Championship leaders Newcastle United victory at Deepdale.
The Magpies, who beat Preston 6-0 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, struggled for chances in the first half.
However, Serbia striker Mitrovic fired in a low strike and turned home after his header was parried after the break.
Preston's Jermaine Beckford scored in the 89th minute and Marnick Vermijl then hit the post in added time.
The match was in stark contrast to the thrashing the Magpies inflicted on Preston in midweek at St James' Park, with a low Paul Gallagher drive testing Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow and Bailey Wright's header also forcing a save before half-time.
But two clinical Mitrovic finishes mean the Magpies are now on a seven-game winning run and Rafael Benitez's side remain three points clear at the top of the table.
Deepdale hosted a crowd of 20,724, Preston's highest attendance since 2009, as they chased a fifth successive home win in the league.
Substitute Beckford's late goal, on his first appearance since 27 August because of injury, briefly gave North End hope, while Newcastle survived a penalty appeal and Vermijl hitting a post in a nerve-jangling six minutes of injury time.
But Preston fell to a fifth successive league defeat by Newcastle and drop to 13th in the table.
Preston North End manager Simon Grayson:
"The referee said to me at the end if he's got it wrong he will apologise. Well that's no good to us now!
"Jermaine wouldn't go down if he's got an opportunity like that. It's cost us from getting anything out the game.
"We didn't get the breaks with the opportunity for two penalties. You get those breaks when you're at the top of the division."
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez:
"Mitrovic has given me a very good problem to have. We are really pleased because the team is growing.
"We knew that it would be a tough game, they have beaten some good teams. So we were ready for that and we've been working hard on defence.
"In the second half we were much better. We had more space, more possibilities to counter attack and I think we did well.
"We did well to withstand their pressure and we used our quality to make the difference."
Line-ups
Preston
- 22Maxwell
- 27Baptiste
- 5Clarke
- 6Wright
- 3Cunningham
- 18PringleSubstituted forBeckfordat 72'minutes
- 4PearsonBooked at 64mins
- 11JohnsonBooked at 64mins
- 12Gallagher
- 37RobinsonBooked at 61minsSubstituted forVermijlat 86'minutes
- 25HugillSubstituted forMakienokat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lindegaard
- 2Vermijl
- 9Makienok
- 10Beckford
- 13Doyle
- 17Spurr
- 23Huntington
Newcastle
- 26DarlowBooked at 90mins
- 22YedlinSubstituted forHanleyat 90+5'minutes
- 6Lascelles
- 2Clark
- 3Dummett
- 11RitchieBooked at 89minsSubstituted forAtsuat 90+2'minutes
- 14HaydenBooked at 76mins
- 12Shelvey
- 20Gouffran
- 15Diamé
- 45MitrovicBooked at 84minsSubstituted forPérezat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hanley
- 7Lazaar
- 8Anita
- 17Pérez
- 27Gámez
- 28Sels
- 30Atsu
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 20,724
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Newcastle United 2.
Marnick Vermijl (Preston North End) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alex Baptiste with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Bailey Wright (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Tom Clarke (Preston North End) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bailey Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Grant Hanley replaces DeAndre Yedlin because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Christian Atsu replaces Matt Ritchie.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 1, Newcastle United 2. Jermaine Beckford (Preston North End) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Greg Cunningham with a cross.
Booking
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Marnick Vermijl replaces Callum Robinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Ayoze Pérez replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Bailey Wright (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United).
Attempt missed. Tom Clarke (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Ben Pearson (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Matt Ritchie.
Booking
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom Clarke (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United).
Offside, Preston North End. Alex Baptiste tries a through ball, but Jermaine Beckford is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Simon Makienok replaces Jordan Hugill.
Foul by Alex Baptiste (Preston North End).
Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.
Bailey Wright (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United).
Attempt missed. Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United).
Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Jermaine Beckford replaces Ben Pringle.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 0, Newcastle United 2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin with a cross.
Bailey Wright (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United).
Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United).