Braintree Town sign Claudio Dias and Joe Taylor

Claudio Dias
Claudio Dias made one substitute appearance for Northampton Town in League Two in 2013

Braintree Town manager Hakan Hayrettin has added two new players to his squad as they aim to improve after a poor start to the National League season.

Ex-Northampton striker Claudio Dias has moved to Cressing Road from National League North side Brackley Town.

Goalkeeper Joe Taylor has joined the club from National League South neighbours Dartford.

Meanwhile, academy player Luke Mallett has joined the first team at Braintree, who are 21st in the table.

