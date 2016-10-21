Braintree Town sign Claudio Dias and Joe Taylor
-
- From the section Braintree
Braintree Town manager Hakan Hayrettin has added two new players to his squad as they aim to improve after a poor start to the National League season.
Ex-Northampton striker Claudio Dias has moved to Cressing Road from National League North side Brackley Town.
Goalkeeper Joe Taylor has joined the club from National League South neighbours Dartford.
Meanwhile, academy player Luke Mallett has joined the first team at Braintree, who are 21st in the table.