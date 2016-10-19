Gary Sprake: Ex-Wales and Leeds United goalkeeper dies

Gary Sprake made his Wales debut as a 18-year-old against Scotland in November 1963

Former Leeds United, Birmingham City and Wales goalkeeper Gary Sprake has died at the age of 71.

Swansea-born Sprake made more than 500 appearances during 11 years at Leeds United, and was a First Division title winner in 1969.

He also won a second division winner's medal in addition to the League Cup in 1968 and two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups.

Sprake, who won 37 caps during a 12-year career with Wales, joined Birmingham City in 1973.

Leeds United sent its "condolences and support to the Sprake family at this difficult time".

Sprake's former Leeds and Wales team-mate Terry Yorath said "football had lost a good man."

"He was such a character both on and off the field," Yorath told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"He was the most natural goalkeeper I ever played with but he never practiced, that was the amazing thing about him.

"He didn't really work at his game and if he'd had worked at his game he would have been even better."