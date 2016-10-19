Match ends, Barcelona 4, Manchester City 0.
Barcelona 4-0 Manchester City
-
- From the section Football
Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as Barcelona punished 10-man Manchester City in the Champions League on Pep Guardiola's return to his old club.
City were competitive in the first half, but made far too many errors against a ruthless Barcelona revelling in Messi's return from injury.
A Fernandinho slip inside his own box put Messi clear for his first, then Kevin de Bruyne lost possession allowing Andres Iniesta to set up the Argentine for a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.
The evening got worse for the visitors when goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was sent off for handling outside the box and minutes later Messi struck again.
Barcelona were also reduced to 10 men in the last 15 minutes as substitute Jeremy Mathieu was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Raheem Sterling, but by then the damage had been done.
Willy Caballero saved a late Neymar penalty, but the Brazilian scored from open play minutes later to complete a comprehensive win for the La Liga side.
The victory maintained Barcelona's 100% start in Group C and extended their lead over City to five points.
It was the first time City had conceded four times in the competition and another miserable return to the Nou Camp for Guardiola.
During his celebrated four-year tenure as Barcelona manager the Catalan won 14 trophies, but he has now twice lost heavily to the Spaniards - the other defeat a 3-0 first-leg semi-final loss against Bayern Munich.
Aguero a shock omission
Messi's compatriot Sergio Aguero was only named on the substitutes' bench for City as Guardiola chose De Bruyne in the 'false nine' position, with Sterling, David Silva and Nolito in support.
If it was a surprising decision, the tactics were largely effective in the first half as City, crowding the midfield and pressing high, proved Barcelona's equal in terms of possession and passes and were undone by the sort of mistake it is impossible to protect against.
The visitors had chances of their own too. Nolito forced keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen into action, while John Stones should have headed home a wonderful Silva free-kick.
But City's fate was sealed before the hour when Bravo clumsily passed to Luis Suarez and, despite being outside the box, instinctively saved the striker's chip, leaving referee Milorad Mazic with little option but to send him off.
To add to City's woes, Pablo Zabaleta was forced from the field, the captain injured in the build-up to Bravo's sending-off and replaced by Gael Clichy. City reverted to a three-man defence, but more goals followed.
The defeat adds to the team's first wobble of the Guardiola era with the Premier League leaders now without a victory in four matches and ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League on only goal difference.
Messi back and scoring again
Barcelona had yet to hit the heights of last season this term, but one reason for that was the recent absence of Messi with a groin injury.
The Argentine scored within three minutes of his La Liga return at the weekend, and in front of his old boss proved again what a magical player he is.
He ruthlessly took advantage of Fernandinho's slip and revelled in the space created by Bravo's sending-off. He scored from three of his four shots and also created chances for others.
It was Messi's weaving run that forced a panicked Aleksandar Kolarov to concede the penalty and then the Argentine put Neymar through for Barca's fourth.
Man of the match - Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
The stats you need to know
- Lionel Messi has scored 15 goals in his past 13 Champions League games against English opposition.
- Manchester City suffered their heaviest Champions League defeat, conceding four goals for the first time.
- Messi's opening goal was the 100th in all competitions for him, Neymar and Luis Suarez combined in 2016.
- Messi is now the top scorer in home games in Champions League history (50).
- Pep Guardiola has conceded nine goals in three Champions League meetings with Barcelona since leaving the Catalan giants.
- Barcelona have missed 11 of their 27 penalties taken in all competitions since the start of 2015-16.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 14Mascherano
- 3PiquéSubstituted forMathieuat 39'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 23Umtiti
- 18AlbaSubstituted forDigneat 10'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 8IniestaSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 80'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 11Neymar
Substitutes
- 7Turan
- 12Rafinha
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 24Mathieu
- 25Masip
Man City
- 1BravoBooked at 53mins
- 5ZabaletaSubstituted forClichyat 57'minutes
- 30Otamendi
- 24Stones
- 11Kolarov
- 25FernandinhoBooked at 40mins
- 8GündoganSubstituted forAgüeroat 79'minutes
- 7SterlingBooked at 90mins
- 21SilvaBooked at 28mins
- 9NolitoSubstituted forCaballeroat 57'minutes
- 17De Bruyne
Substitutes
- 6Reges
- 10Agüero
- 13Caballero
- 15Navas
- 19Sané
- 22Clichy
- 50Maffeo
- Referee:
- Milorad Mazic
- Attendance:
- 96,290
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Manchester City 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Delay in match Lucas Digne (Barcelona) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 4, Manchester City 0. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Lucas Digne (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).
Penalty saved! Neymar (Barcelona) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Barcelona. Lionel Messi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) after a foul in the penalty area.
André Gomes (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).
Foul by Lucas Digne (Barcelona).
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. André Gomes replaces Andrés Iniesta.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Sergio Agüero replaces Ilkay Gündogan.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona) for a bad foul.
Foul by Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona).
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. John Stones (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona).
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Manchester City 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Offside, Manchester City. Fernandinho tries a through ball, but Kevin De Bruyne is caught offside.
Foul by Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona).
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Barcelona. Javier Mascherano tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Gaël Clichy.
Hand ball by Gaël Clichy (Manchester City).
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Javier Mascherano.
Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a through ball.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 2, Manchester City 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta.