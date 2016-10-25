Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Daniel Sturridge has now scored 10 times in his past eight League Cup appearances

Daniel Sturridge struck twice as Liverpool overcame Tottenham to reach the EFL Cup quarter-finals and extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches.

The Reds' striker was an unused substitute in Saturday's win over West Brom but needed less than 10 minutes to turn in instinctively from six yards.

Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes from the weekend, one more than Mauricio Pochettino, and it was Liverpool who created more in a scrappy affair.

The impressive Divock Origi laid on two clear chances that Sturridge wasted, but the pair combined again for the England striker to be sent clear and slide his second under Michel Vorm's body.

Spurs - who started with eight players aged 23 or under - were by no means overawed but struggled in attack until Vincent Janssen slammed home a penalty when substitute Erik Lamela was fouled.

Sturridge curled against the bar with the outside of his left foot late on and substitute Danny Ings saw a one-on-one chance saved as Liverpool moved into Wednesday's draw.

All eyes on the front men

Simon Mignolet made one solid low save from Vincent Janssen in the first half

The latter stages at Anfield saw Pochettino on his knees in frustration as Spurs exerted pressure but wasted opportunities.

In truth, had Sturridge taken his chances the game would have been out of their reach much earlier.

Even so, with 21-year-old Origi and 18-year-old Ovie Ejaria playing either side of him, Sturridge stepped up to perhaps make a case for starting against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

His lack of a league strike this season has prompted questions over his contribution but he showed a clear nose for goal to pounce when 20-year-old Serb Marko Grujic scuffed his effort.

Janssen is also without a league goal since his £17m summer move from AZ Alkmaar, prompting some observers to draw parallels with Roberto Soldado's struggles at White Hart Lane.

He lacks the pace and movement of Sturridge but his speed in grabbing the ball to take the penalty when Lucas upended Lamela showed a hunger to prove a point.

Pochettino has publicly said he will be patient with a 22-year-old finding his way in England. On this showing, Janssen showed enough to give Spurs' fans hope.

How did the young faces fare?

Steven Gerrard has written that England are "all over" Trent Alexander-Arnold

Both managers put faith in youth, with 13 players who started the match aged 23 or under. Klopp gave a debut to right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, a player Steven Gerrard has described as "versatile" with "all the attributes you need".

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool): Klopp said he started brightly, bursting forward to take a ball in his stride early on. A rash tackle on Ben Davies earned a yellow card but showed commitment nonetheless.

Marko Grujic (Liverpool): His 6ft 3in frame looked powerful in midfield when carrying the ball and he got forward smartly to create the opener and later pull a shot wide.

Ovie Ejaria (Liverpool): Looked confident on his full debut, was prepared to pass the ball in tricky areas and was at ease when called upon to dribble.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Spurs): On his second start for Spurs, the USA Under-23 international faced the movement of Liverpool's tricky front three. He stood up to it as well as anyone in a white shirt.

Harry Winks (Spurs): The 20-year-old was neat and tidy in Tottenham's midfield alongside Eric Dier and looked more at home than Tom Carroll, who is four years his senior.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Spurs): Since his £9m move from Marseille the winger had had just 70 minutes of first-team football before the trip to Anfield. Up against a young full-back in Alexander-Arnold, he did not ask enough questions.

Man of the match - Daniel Sturridge

Divock Origi produced some quality bursts to run him close but Sturridge was his side's go-to man on a night where youth was given a chance and, despite missing several chances, his contribution was telling

What the bosses said...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "The game was what I expected, in a positive way for us. Then, for part of it, we lost concentration and caused our problems by ourselves. Overall, the summary is very positive - a deserved win."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "I'm pleased with the performance but not the result. We fought until the end and created chances. It was a great experience and we can take a lot of positives. This will improve our confidence for the future.

"The young players are very important for our future, to be a better squad.

"I think it was a fantastic opportunity to show their quality and a great experience to capitalise on, to take positive things for the future."

The stats you need to know...

Sturridge has now scored 10 times in his past eight League Cup appearances. All four of his goals for Liverpool this season have been in the League Cup.

Both of Vincent Janssen's goals for Spurs have been penalties in the League Cup.

Liverpool are 10 matches unbeaten in all competitions and have won eight games in that run.

In 14 matches this season, Spurs have only scored twice in a game on four occasions.

What's next?

Liverpool will come up against their former striker Christian Benteke when they travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday for the day's late kick-off. Tottenham host champions Leicester City earlier in the day.