Match ends, Newcastle United 6, Preston North End 0.
Newcastle United 6-0 Preston North End
-
- From the section Football
Newcastle thrashed 10-man Preston in front of almost 50,000 fans at St James' Park to reach the EFL Cup quarter-finals.
Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in each half on his first Newcastle start since September.
Mohamed Diame also struck twice - his first goals for the club - while Matt Ritchie scored a penalty and Ayoze Perez netted in stoppage time.
Preston midfielder Alan Browne had been sent off for elbowing Jack Colback.
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez made seven changes to his side, who are top of the Championship table, including recalling Mitrovic and Diame.
They led 1-0 through Mitrovic's headed opener when Browne was dismissed.
Diame's goals were spectacular long-range efforts, while Newcastle also hit the woodwork twice in the second half.
Victory took the Magpies into the League Cup quarter-finals for only the second time in nine seasons.
The clubs meet again on Saturday in the league at Deepdale.
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez:
"We play Preston again. They will try to amend the situation; they will try to change things. We will be playing away, so it will be totally different.
"It's another competition, so we have to enjoy it. Normally I say one or two days and after, concentrate on the next game. It will be tough, for sure."
Preston boss Simon Grayson:
"I'm not going through that again on Saturday. This is a big arena; it's a big pitch - they make it big. It will be different on Saturday.
"I'm not going to make promises that it's going to be a different scoreline, but I'd like to think that it will be.
"We could have played our strongest team from Saturday and still been beaten tonight. The league is our priority, but we are hugely disappointed."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 28Sels
- 22Yedlin
- 18Mbemba
- 5Hanley
- 3DummettSubstituted forAnitaat 58'minutes
- 11RitchieSubstituted forPérezat 76'minutes
- 14Hayden
- 4ColbackSubstituted forShelveyat 32'minutes
- 30Atsu
- 15Diamé
- 45MitrovicBooked at 56mins
Substitutes
- 2Clark
- 8Anita
- 9Gayle
- 12Shelvey
- 17Pérez
- 20Gouffran
- 26Darlow
Preston
- 1Lindegaard
- 7Humphrey
- 6Wright
- 23HuntingtonBooked at 53mins
- 20DaviesSubstituted forClarkeat 45'minutes
- 17Spurr
- 8BrowneBooked at 25mins
- 16Grimshaw
- 18PringleSubstituted forGallagherat 45'minutes
- 13DoyleBooked at 65mins
- 9MakienokSubstituted forJohnsonat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Clarke
- 10Beckford
- 11Johnson
- 12Gallagher
- 22Maxwell
- 25Hugill
- 37Robinson
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 49,042
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 6, Preston North End 0.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 6, Preston North End 0. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Chris Humphrey.
Foul by Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United).
Liam Grimshaw (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 5, Preston North End 0. Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
Attempt saved. Paul Huntington (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Gallagher with a cross.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Isaac Hayden.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by DeAndre Yedlin.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Diamé.
Attempt saved. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Diamé.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Anders Lindegaard.
Attempt saved. Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaac Hayden with a cross.
Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) hits the bar with a header from very close range.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Ayoze Pérez replaces Matt Ritchie.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Chris Humphrey.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Tom Clarke.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United).
Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Isaac Hayden.
Foul by Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United).
Eoin Doyle (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Bailey Wright.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Atsu.
DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Preston North End).
Offside, Newcastle United. Vurnon Anita tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Daniel Johnson replaces Simon Makienok.
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Clarke (Preston North End).
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Vurnon Anita replaces Paul Dummett.
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bailey Wright (Preston North End).
Booking
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.