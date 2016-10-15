BBC Sport - Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Ronald Koeman on Maarten Stekelenburg's 'game of his life'
Stekelenburg's game of his life - Koeman
- From the section Football
Everton manager Ronald Koeman describes goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg's performance as the "game of his life" as the Dutch international saves two penalties in the Blue's 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City at Etihad.
MATCH REPORT: Man City miss two penalties in Everton draw
Watch highlights from this and all Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 22:25 BST BBC One and the BBC Sport website and app.
