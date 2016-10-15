BBC Sport - Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Ronald Koeman on Maarten Stekelenburg's 'game of his life'

Stekelenburg's game of his life - Koeman

Everton manager Ronald Koeman describes goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg's performance as the "game of his life" as the Dutch international saves two penalties in the Blue's 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City at Etihad.

MATCH REPORT: Man City miss two penalties in Everton draw

Watch highlights from this and all Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 22:25 BST BBC One and the BBC Sport website and app.

Top videos

Video

Stekelenburg's game of his life - Koeman

Video

Celebrations, theatrics & howlers: World Cup's most watched moments

Video

BBC Sport's closing World Cup montage

Video

Champions' delight & the best Wimbledon funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ronaldo ready for Juventus challenge

Video

Fans in Russia pick their favourite World Cup moment

Video

World Cup Catch-up: French toast Croatia & party like it's 1998

Video

The World Cup final that had everything

Video

GB sprinter Dobbin: 'I remember thinking I'm going to die'

Video

The making of Mbappe

Video

What's it like to go to the World Cup Final as a fan - and lose?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Soggy celebrations: Rain fails to dampen France's trophy lift

Video

Highlights: France 4-2 Croatia

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Walking football group pre-game

Walking Football for the over 50's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired