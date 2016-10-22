Match ends, Woking 1, Barrow 1.
Woking 1-1 Barrow
-
Matt Tubbs' second-half penalty left high-flying Barrow frustrated as Woking held them to a draw at the Kingfield Stadium.
Barrow were unbeaten in 11 matches coming into this game while Woking had gone four games without a win.
The in-form Bluebirds took the lead in the 20th minute through Byron Harrison, who rose highest to nod in a cross from the right-hand side for his seventh goal of the campaign.
Just six minutes after the break Woking levelled through Tubbs, who converted from the spot with a low, hard strike to the left following a foul on Gozie Ugwu.
Line-ups
Woking
- 18Hall
- 2Caprice
- 11Ralph
- 12Carter
- 3ThomasSubstituted forSaraivaat 71'minutes
- 4Jones
- 8MurtaghBooked at 66mins
- 23SutherlandSubstituted forEdgarat 73'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 16Lewis
- 7TubbsSubstituted forSam-Yorkeat 86'minutes
- 9Ugwu
Substitutes
- 1Little
- 14Saraiva
- 17Sam-Yorke
- 19Edgar
- 21Kandi
Barrow
- 1Dixon
- 2Beeley
- 3Wilmer-Anderton
- 17Turnbull
- 6Diarra
- 5LiveseyBooked at 86mins
- 18Hughes
- 22Yates
- 23WrightSubstituted forMeikleat 80'minutes
- 20Harrison
- 9BennettSubstituted forHannahat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Haworth
- 8Harvey
- 10Hannah
- 16Meikle
- 19Murray
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
- Attendance:
- 1,351
