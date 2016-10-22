Woking 1-1 Barrow

National League
Woking1Barrow1

Matt Tubbs' second-half penalty left high-flying Barrow frustrated as Woking held them to a draw at the Kingfield Stadium.

Barrow were unbeaten in 11 matches coming into this game while Woking had gone four games without a win.

The in-form Bluebirds took the lead in the 20th minute through Byron Harrison, who rose highest to nod in a cross from the right-hand side for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Just six minutes after the break Woking levelled through Tubbs, who converted from the spot with a low, hard strike to the left following a foul on Gozie Ugwu.

Line-ups

Woking

  • 18Hall
  • 2Caprice
  • 11Ralph
  • 12Carter
  • 3ThomasSubstituted forSaraivaat 71'minutes
  • 4Jones
  • 8MurtaghBooked at 66mins
  • 23SutherlandSubstituted forEdgarat 73'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 16Lewis
  • 7TubbsSubstituted forSam-Yorkeat 86'minutes
  • 9Ugwu

Substitutes

  • 1Little
  • 14Saraiva
  • 17Sam-Yorke
  • 19Edgar
  • 21Kandi

Barrow

  • 1Dixon
  • 2Beeley
  • 3Wilmer-Anderton
  • 17Turnbull
  • 6Diarra
  • 5LiveseyBooked at 86mins
  • 18Hughes
  • 22Yates
  • 23WrightSubstituted forMeikleat 80'minutes
  • 20Harrison
  • 9BennettSubstituted forHannahat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Haworth
  • 8Harvey
  • 10Hannah
  • 16Meikle
  • 19Murray
Referee:
Carl Brook
Attendance:
1,351

Live Text

Match ends, Woking 1, Barrow 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Woking 1, Barrow 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Delano Sam-Yorke replaces Matt Tubbs.

Booking

Danny Livesey (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Anthony Edgar (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Lindon Meikle replaces Akil Wright.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Anthony Edgar replaces Frankie Sutherland.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Fabio Saraiva replaces Terell Thomas.

Booking

Keiran Murtagh (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Ross Hannah replaces Richard Bennett.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 1, Barrow 1. Matt Tubbs (Woking) converts the penalty with a.

Second Half

Second Half begins Woking 0, Barrow 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Woking 0, Barrow 1.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 0, Barrow 1. Byron Harrison (Barrow).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green16113232112136
2Dag & Red16102426121432
3Lincoln City1693429141530
4Tranmere1693420101030
5Barrow168622415930
6Macclesfield169252416829
7Aldershot168532013729
8Dover169163127428
9Gateshead1683527161127
10Eastleigh1676326151127
11Boreham Wood167632011927
12Chester167452416825
13Sutton United167272020023
14Wrexham166461320-722
15Solihull Moors165472228-619
16Torquay165381419-518
17Bromley165381925-618
18Maidstone United165381929-1018
19York163581727-1014
20Woking163492334-1113
21Braintree1624101330-1710
22North Ferriby United163112626-2010
23Southport1624101236-2410
24Guiseley1623111930-119
View full National League table

