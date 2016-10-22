Woking 1-1 Barrow

From the section

Matt Tubbs' second-half penalty left high-flying Barrow frustrated as Woking held them to a draw at the Kingfield Stadium.

Barrow were unbeaten in 11 matches coming into this game while Woking had gone four games without a win.

The in-form Bluebirds took the lead in the 20th minute through Byron Harrison, who rose highest to nod in a cross from the right-hand side for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Just six minutes after the break Woking levelled through Tubbs, who converted from the spot with a low, hard strike to the left following a foul on Gozie Ugwu.

