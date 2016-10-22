Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
-
- From the section Premier League
Tottenham missed the chance to move top of the Premier League - at least for a few hours - as they were held to a goalless draw at Bournemouth.
Bournemouth nearly took a shock early lead when Charlie Daniels' close-range effort following a corner was brilliantly saved by Hugo Lloris, the Spurs keeper reacting to deflect the ball onto the bar with his legs.
Spurs' Erik Lamela then hit the crossbar at the other end, and though the visitors raised their game after the break, the Cherries held firm, with keeper Artur Boruc keeping out Dele Alli and Danny Rose, while Bournemouth substitute Benik Afobe headed just over late on.
Meanwhile, referee Craig Pawson upset the home fans who felt Lamela should have been shown a second yellow card, while substitute Moussa Sissoko was not punished for an apparent elbow into Harry Arter's face.
Pawson then waved away late Bournemouth appeals for a penalty when Jack Wilshere went down after a challenge by Jan Vertonghen.
Press for success - but give no quarter
Both managers had praised their opponent's style of play in the build-up and it was no surprise when the game began at a high tempo with both sides attacking freely.
But Bournemouth showed more steel than the side who lost 5-1 to a Harry Kane-inspired Spurs this time last year, with Arter particularly relishing the physical battle, epitomised by a perfectly timed tackle - hard but fair - on Victor Wanyama.
While Tottenham shaded possession, the frenzied nature of the game and the visitors' determination to stop Bournemouth counter-attacking at pace saw Lamela, Vertonghen, Alli and Rose all enter Pawson's notebook before half-time for fouls.
Lamela was perhaps fortunate not to receive a second caution before the break for a challenge no better than those that had earned earlier bookings - minutes after he had struck the bar with a curling shot.
Meanwhile, television replays did not show Spurs' Sissoko in a good light as he clashed with an incensed Arter on the touchline and appeared to throw an elbow.
An England audition?
With interim England boss Gareth Southgate in the stands, it was Alli and Wilshere - potential rivals for the central attacking midfield role - who were at the heart of the most threatening moves.
Alli tested Boruc from long range early in the second half, with the big Pole diving right to palm the ball away - but the 20-year-old only lasted 71 minutes before being withdrawn.
Wilshere, closely shadowed by the towering Wanyama while having every touch booed by the away fans for his Arsenal connections, found space to cross for Callum Wilson who headed wide.
The 24-year-old completed 90 minutes in the Premier League for the first time since 13 September 2014.
Meanwhile, Rose - one of four English full-backs whose buccaneering play must have impressed Southgate - was first wasteful after being set up by Christian Eriksen, skewing his shot across goal, and then foiled by Boruc after trying a low shot with 15 minutes left.
Man of the match - Harry Arter (Bournemouth)
What they said:
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "I am more proud of the players today than after winning 6-1 last week against Hull. We went toe to toe with an outstanding team and it was a game of real quality. We did not deserve to lose it, we had good moments too. We managed to nullify most of their threat."
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "If we want to be contenders, we need to win games like these.
"It was a very competitive game, they were ready to compete and it was tough. We managed the whole game, but if you don't score it is difficult to win. We fought loads and it is one point more and a clean sheet."
The stats you need to know:
- Tottenham have now gone unbeaten in their opening nine top-flight games of a season for the fourth time in their history (also 1959-60, 1960-61 and 1990-91).
- Bournemouth have kept as many clean sheets in their past four home Premier League games (three) as they did in their previous 17 matches combined.
- Midfielder Andrew Surman, who pulled out of the starting line-up with illness after the warm-up, had started the Cherries' previous 86 league games, and been on the pitch for every minute of every Bournemouth Premier League match until this one.
- Spurs are the only side yet to concede from open play in the Premier League this season.
- Tottenham were shown more yellow cards against Bournemouth (four) than in any other Premier League game this season.
- The Cherries have yet to win a Premier League game at home against a side from London (drawn two, lost four).
What's next?
Bournemouth take the long trip up north to face Middlesbrough in the league next Saturday (kick-off 15:00 BST), while Tottenham host champions Leicester at the same time.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 1Boruc
- 15A Smith
- 2Francis
- 3S Cook
- 11Daniels
- 4GoslingBooked at 39mins
- 8Arter
- 17KingSubstituted forFraserat 88'minutes
- 32Wilshere
- 33IbeSubstituted forGradelat 60'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 13C WilsonSubstituted forAfobeat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Aké
- 9Afobe
- 10Gradel
- 23Federici
- 24Fraser
- 26Mings
- 31Mousset
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 2Walker
- 15Dier
- 5VertonghenBooked at 35mins
- 3RoseBooked at 43mins
- 12Wanyama
- 19Dembélé
- 23Eriksen
- 20AlliBooked at 37minsSubstituted forSissokoat 72'minutes
- 11LamelaBooked at 18mins
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forJanssenat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Janssen
- 13Vorm
- 16Trippier
- 17Sissoko
- 27Wimmer
- 29Winks
- 33Davies
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 11,201
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur).
Steve Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Simon Francis with a cross.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Mousa Dembélé.
Attempt blocked. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Ryan Fraser replaces Joshua King.
Delay in match Joshua King (Bournemouth) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Attempt blocked. Max Gradel (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur).
Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Benik Afobe replaces Callum Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Charlie Daniels.
Foul by Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur).
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Max Gradel (Bournemouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Moussa Sissoko replaces Dele Alli.
Booking
Max Gradel (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Gradel (Bournemouth).
Attempt blocked. Max Gradel (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Daniels with a headed pass.
Foul by Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur).
Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Max Gradel (Bournemouth).
Attempt missed. Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Vincent Janssen replaces Son Heung-Min.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Harry Arter.
Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dele Alli.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Max Gradel replaces Jordon Ibe.
Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.