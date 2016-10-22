Partick Thistle 1-1 Ross County

Sean Welsh netted his third penalty of the season

Partick Thistle were pegged back late on by Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

Thistle got in front from the penalty spot, Sean Welsh netting after Ryan Dow had fouled Kris Doolan.

County threatened when Craig Curran fired against the post.

The hosts lost Liam Lindsay to a neck injury in the second half and Welsh threatened again before Chris Burke fired County level.

Typical Thistle

It had appeared Thistle, who were the better side for much of the game, were about to record their first victory since the opening day of the season.

But, just as they have done recently against Hamilton Academical and Hearts, they conceded a late goal to drop points.

In fact, they could have lost all three points as Ryan Scully saved instinctively from Ryan Dow moments after Burke's equaliser.

Alan Archibald will once again rue missed opportunities and a failure to capitalise on their overall dominance of the match.

Lindsay's serious-looking injury after coming into collision with Scully and Andrew Davies caused disruption to the Thistle backline but the points should already have been safe.

Lindsay (bottom) was taken off injured in the second half

Tactical tinkering

Archibald's managerial acumen - despite Thistle's lowly league position - was recognised by Shrewsbury Town's enquiry this week.

As he sought to put an end to his side's eight-game winless run, he shuffled his pack, dropping Adam Barton into a back three and using Callum Booth and Christie Elliott as wing-backs.

Not only did that provide Thistle with energy and width, but it allowed their central midfield trio of Welsh, Abdul Osman and Ryan Edwards to dominate the County duo of Ian McShane and Martin Woods.

It meant they bossed the game and though Lindsay had to be replaced by Ziggy Gordon, it appeared Thistle had found the means to finally win again.

Concern for County

Just as Thistle's winless run continues, so does County's, though Jim McIntyre will be a lot happier that it does so with a draw rather than another defeat.

They are now without a victory in seven matches, but Burke's injury-time strike at least put an end to their goalless streak.

County scarcely threatened Scully's goal before that but did come within a couple of inches of an equaliser when Craig Curran steered a shot against the post.

But the continuing absence of striker Liam Boyce through injury is hurting the Staggies and McIntyre will hope his return comes sooner rather than later.

Burke (number 22) scored his first goal for Ross County

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We were very good, dominant for most of the match, but County nearly stole it. We need to turn those into victories. That's too many points that have been dropped at home."

Burke was bundled over in the box as County began to press in injury time before eventually grabbing the equaliser through the former Rangers and Scotland winger.

Ross County manager Jim McIntyre: "It's a stonewall penalty. I've watched it back. If the ref deems the first one a penalty, that's every bit as much a penalty. He's got one right and one wrong. He's made a mistake so that's disappointing."