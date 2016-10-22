Match ends, Swindon Town 0, Walsall 2.
Swindon Town 0-2 Walsall
-
Erhun Oztumer's audacious lob put Walsall on course for victory as they beat Swindon in League One.
The midfielder tried his luck from 40 yards out after seeing Lawrence Vigouroux off his line to score his sixth goal of the season before grabbing his seventh in the second half.
Swindon's Darnell Furlong gave the ball away to Oztumer in the 17th minute and the 25-year-old seized the initiative and sailed the ball over a helpless Vigouroux.
The home side could have equalised on the stroke of half-time after Yaser Kasim's perfectly weighted pass found Nathan Delfouneso in the area but he failed to get a shot away.
Andreas Makris should have made it 2-0 to Walsall in the 46th minute after he was presented with an empty goal but he hit the crossbar from close range.
Oztumer claimed his second in the 51st minute, controlling a long ball over the top before volleying into the back of the net to secure the points for the Saddlers.
Line-ups
Swindon
- 1Vigouroux
- 20Furlong
- 4Thomas
- 2Thompson
- 11BrophySubstituted forBarryat 45'minutesBooked at 50mins
- 5Rodgers
- 8Kasim
- 10Goddard
- 22Murray
- 14IandoloSubstituted forNorrisat 65'minutes
- 23Delfouneso
Substitutes
- 12Henry
- 18Evans
- 27Barry
- 30Georgaklis
- 32Ouldridge
- 33Norris
- 36Twine
Walsall
- 1Etheridge
- 5McCarthy
- 4O'Connor
- 32TonerBooked at 60mins
- 3Laird
- 7Chambers
- 2Edwards
- 11MorrisSubstituted forGinnellyat 86'minutes
- 10Oztumer
- 33MakrisSubstituted forBakayokoat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 44Moussa
Substitutes
- 6Dobson
- 13MacGillivray
- 14Osbourne
- 15Kinsella
- 16Preston
- 18Ginnelly
- 20Bakayoko
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 6,655
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 0, Walsall 2.
Foul by Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town).
Joe Edwards (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Bradley Barry (Swindon Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Bradley Barry (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Bradley Barry.
Foul by John Goddard (Swindon Town).
Franck Moussa (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Attempt saved. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Josh Ginnelly replaces Kieron Morris.
Joe Edwards (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Norris (Swindon Town).
Conor Thomas (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Conor Thomas (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
Conor Thomas (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
Attempt missed. John Goddard (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. John Goddard (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jason McCarthy (Walsall).
Attempt saved. Anton Rodgers (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Nathan Delfouneso (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town).
Franck Moussa (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Luke Norris replaces Ellis Iandolo.
Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Andreas Makris.
Nathan Delfouneso (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Kevin Toner (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin Toner (Walsall).
Foul by Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town).
Andreas Makris (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 0, Walsall 2. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Toner.