Gillingham 1-1 Charlton Athletic

Nicky Ajose's last-gasp penalty saw Charlton come from behind to salvage a draw at Gillingham.

The home side went in at half-time a goal to the good after Bradley Dack headed home a Paul Konchesky cross.

Charlton's Ricky Holmes saw a second-half penalty saved by Stuart Nelson, who had replaced the injured Jonathan Bond on the half-hour mark, but the Gills stopper could do nothing about Ajose's spot-kick a minute into time added on.

Dack saw Charlton goalkeeper Declan Rudd race out to block a 25th-minute shot before he looped a header home for the opening goal five minutes before half-time.

Charlton were much improved after the break but could not find a way past Nelson, who tipped a Josh Magennis header over before denying Holmes from 12 yards after Ryan Jackson had pulled down Fredrik Ulvestad.

But in injury time Gillingham's Chris Herd handled in the area and half-time substitute Ajose stepped up to fire the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.

Report supplied by the Press Association