Gillingham 1-1 Charlton Athletic

Nicky Ajose's last-gasp penalty saw Charlton come from behind to salvage a draw at Gillingham.

The home side went in at half-time a goal to the good after Bradley Dack headed home a Paul Konchesky cross.

Charlton's Ricky Holmes saw a second-half penalty saved by Stuart Nelson, who had replaced the injured Jonathan Bond on the half-hour mark, but the Gills stopper could do nothing about Ajose's spot-kick a minute into time added on.

Dack saw Charlton goalkeeper Declan Rudd race out to block a 25th-minute shot before he looped a header home for the opening goal five minutes before half-time.

Charlton were much improved after the break but could not find a way past Nelson, who tipped a Josh Magennis header over before denying Holmes from 12 yards after Ryan Jackson had pulled down Fredrik Ulvestad.

But in injury time Gillingham's Chris Herd handled in the area and half-time substitute Ajose stepped up to fire the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 30BondSubstituted forNelsonat 30'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 2JacksonBooked at 59minsSubstituted forOsadebeat 84'minutes
  • 4Herd
  • 5Ehmer
  • 12Konchesky
  • 23DackBooked at 66mins
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 11Knott
  • 45NoubleBooked at 89mins
  • 10McDonald
  • 50Emmanuel-Thomas

Substitutes

  • 1Nelson
  • 9Donnelly
  • 16Osadebe
  • 18Pask
  • 20Oldaker
  • 21List
  • 33Byrne

Charlton

  • 1Rudd
  • 20SollyBooked at 90mins
  • 15KonsaBooked at 90mins
  • 16Pearce
  • 21Fox
  • 11Holmes
  • 17Ulvestad
  • 8Crofts
  • 4JacksonSubstituted forAjoseat 45'minutes
  • 7Lookman
  • 9MagennisBooked at 16minsSubstituted forNovakat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Foley
  • 10Ajose
  • 13Phillips
  • 26Lennon
  • 28Hanlan
  • 30Novak
  • 50Teixeira
Referee:
Mark Haywood
Attendance:
8,670

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Gillingham 1, Charlton Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Charlton Athletic 1.

Attempt blocked. Cody McDonald (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic).

Cody McDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic).

Paul Konchesky (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Frank Nouble (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic).

Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham).

Fredrik Ulvestad (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Gillingham 1, Charlton Athletic 1. Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Stuart Nelson (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty conceded by Chris Herd (Gillingham) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Booking

Frank Nouble (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.

Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Billy Knott (Gillingham).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Emmanuel Osadebe replaces Ryan Jackson because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Andrew Crofts (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Lee Novak (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Frank Nouble (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Lee Novak replaces Josh Magennis.

Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Paul Konchesky.

Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).

Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Herd (Gillingham).

Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Paul Konchesky (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fredrik Ulvestad (Charlton Athletic).

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Max Ehmer.

Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Bradley Dack (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic).

Foul by Fredrik Ulvestad (Charlton Athletic).

Chris Herd (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Stuart Nelson.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe1594232151731
2Bradford156811912726
3Sheff Utd147432417725
4Bolton147431510525
5Bristol Rovers146532320323
6Wimbledon156542118323
7Port Vale156451921-222
8Northampton155642421321
9Rochdale156361818021
10Peterborough155552418620
11Bury146262220220
12Walsall145541920-120
13Fleetwood145452018219
14Oxford Utd155461718-119
15Southend155461724-719
16Millwall145362326-318
17Charlton143831714317
18Gillingham154562127-617
19MK Dons154471923-416
20Swindon154471519-416
21Coventry143651216-415
22Oldham15366917-815
23Chesterfield143381621-512
24Shrewsbury152491528-1310
View full League One table

