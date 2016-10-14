Glen Johnson: Stoke City defender out for up to a month

Glen Johnson also missed the first five games of Stoke's season because of a thigh strain

Stoke defender Glen Johnson has been ruled out for up to a month after suffering a thigh injury in training.

Potters manager Mark Hughes said the right-back would miss "three to four weeks", during which time they play Sunderland, Hull, Swansea and West Ham.

Johnson, 32, was included in Gareth Southgate's recent England squad, but had to withdraw with an injury.

England's next match is a World Cup 2018 qualifier at home to Scotland at Wembley on Friday, 11 November.