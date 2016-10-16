Welsh Premier & non-League round-up

Dafabet Welsh Premier League

Friday, 14 October

Aberystwyth Town 4-0 Rhyl: Aberystwyth Town got back to winning ways in the first league game on the new Park Avenue 3G pitch against fourth-placed Rhyl. Goalkeeper Chris Mullock scored with a free-kick from his own half and Geoff Kellaway scored twice in two minutes to put them ahead at the break, before another quick-fire double in the second half saw Luke Borrelli score twice.

Saturday, 15 October

Carmarthen Town 3-1 Newtown: Carmarthen ended a run of three successive defeats as they beat basement boys Newtown. Liam Thomas gave them the lead before a Luke Boundford leveller. Dave Vincent put Carmarthen back in front before Thomas scored his second to cap the win.'

The New Saints 5-0 Llandudno: New Saints beat Llandudno 5-0 for a second straight game after their success at Maesdu Park earlier in the season. Alex Darlington and Ryan Brobbel both scored twice and Robbie Parry also found the net.

Sunday, 16 October

Bala Town 3-3 Airbus UK Broughton: Bala Town moved up to fourth in the Welsh Premier League table after they sealed a dramatic late point in a six-goal thriller against Airbus UK thanks to Mike Hayes' 93rd-minute goal. Kevin Monteiro scored twice gave Airbus a 2-0 lead before Bala's Lee Hunt scored a brace of his own either side of Matty McGinn's penalty prior to Haye's late equaliser.

Gap Connah's Quay 2-2 Bangor City: Brayden Shaw rescued a point for Bangor City against in-form Gap Connah's Quay after River Humphreys' own goal and Mike Wilde's second-half strike had given the hosts the lead after Rodrigo Branco's 27th-minute equaliser for Bangor.

Cardiff Met 5-0 Cefn Druids: Cardiff Met got back to winning ways after their defeat by Bangor City ended their three-game winning run as they thrashed Cefn Druids 5-0 thanks to two goals apiece from Charlie Corsby and Jordan Lam, as well as Chris Baker's strike.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League Premier Division

Saturday, 15 October

Merthyr Town 1-1 Slough Town

Tuesday, 18 October

Stratford Town 0-3 Merthyr Town

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 15 October

Kendal Town 1-2 Colwyn Bay

Tuesday, 18 October

Colwyn Bay 2-2 Radcliffe Borough

Women's Welsh Premier League

Sunday, 16 October

Aberystwyth Town Ladies 0-6 Swansea City Ladies

Cardiff City Women P-P Llandudno Ladies

Cyncoed Ladies 0-4 Port Talbot Town Ladies

Rhyl Ladies 1-3 Cardiff Met Ladies