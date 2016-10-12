World Cup qualifiers: Romania players have cash stolen from hotel rooms

Romania team photo
Romania's players line up before the recent qualifier with Armenia

The Romanian Football Federation says some of its players had money and personal items stolen from their hotel rooms before Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan.

At least 12 players had cash stolen and the team masseur's tablet was taken prior to the goalless draw in Astana.

A spokesman said they "didn't find out who stole the money and the objects" and "don't have much hope" of doing so.

Romania are third in the Group E with five points from three games.

