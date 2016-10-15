Match ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Annan Athletic 2.
Cowdenbeath v Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 23Pyper
- 5Sives
- 21McLauchlan
- 16Rutherford
- 4Mullen
- 6MillerBooked at 25mins
- 8O'Brien
- 22Ross
- 10GlenSubstituted forMurrellat 68'minutes
- 14RentonSubstituted forTodorovat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brett
- 9Todorov
- 15Robertson
- 17Sneddon
- 20Creaney
- 24Murrell
- 29Muirhead
Annan Athletic
- 1Currie
- 2Black
- 4Sinnamon
- 5Watson
- 3Swinglehurst
- 7Omar
- 6Cuddihy
- 8FinnieBooked at 27mins
- 11RamsaySubstituted forWrightat 59'minutes
- 9McKennaSubstituted forLucasat 85'minutes
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Asghar
- 15Bradbury
- 16Bronsky
- 17Krissian
- 18Lucas
- 19Wright
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
- Attendance:
- 331
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Annan Athletic 2.
Burton O'Brien (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Cowdenbeath).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath).
Ryan Finnie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Jean-Guy Lucas replaces David McKenna.
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Aaron Murrell (Cowdenbeath).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Annan Athletic 2. Nikolay Todorov (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Foul by Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath).
David McKenna (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Nikolay Todorov replaces Greig Renton.
Foul by Craig Sives (Cowdenbeath).
Max Wright (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Greig Renton (Cowdenbeath) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Peter Watson.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Aaron Murrell replaces Gary Glen.
Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath).
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Craig Sives (Cowdenbeath) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Peter Watson.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Max Wright replaces Darren Ramsay.
Attempt missed. Gary Glen (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Annan Athletic 2. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fraser Mullen with a cross.
Foul by Ryan Finnie (Annan Athletic).
Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Greig Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 0, Annan Athletic 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Annan Athletic 2.