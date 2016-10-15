Bournemouth 6-1 Hull

Substitute Dan Gosling curled in Bournemouth's sixth two minutes from time

Bournemouth made it three home wins in a row with an impressive victory over Hull City on Saturday that extended the visitors' winless run to six games.

Charlie Daniels opened the scoring after Junior Stanislas' free-kick came back off a post, before Ryan Mason's shot deflected in off Steve Cook to draw the game level.

Cook headed in moments later to restore Bournemouth's lead, before Stanislas netted from the spot and then added a smart finish after the break.

Callum Wilson headed in late on before Dan Gosling grabbed a sixth.

Hull's defensive woes continue

Hull finally sorted Mike Phelan's immediate future this week by offering him the manager's job on a full-time basis until the end of the season, and his first task must be to sort the Tigers' defensive problems.

The Hull boss made two changes to his back four in a bid to change their fortunes, but Bournemouth ripped the visitors apart and Phelan's side have now conceded 17 goals in their past four Premier League games.

Hull right-back Ahmed Elmohamady proved an occasional threat going forward, but could not deal with the pace and trickery of Bournemouth's Jordon Ibe in his own third.

Harry Maguire was also brought into the heart of Hull's defence for his full Premier League debut, but will need to learn fast if he is to survive at this level, losing possession on 13 occasions from the back.

Bournemouth produced some great attacking football, but the Tigers also allowed the likes of Cook, Stanislas and Wilson to lose their markers and enjoy simple finishes inside the box.

Howe's model of consistency

Jordon Ibe (left) and Junior Stanislas (right) enjoyed plenty of the ball in the final third, as shown by this touchmap

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe named an unchanged side for their third-successive Premier League game and his players appear to be reaping the rewards.

The Cherries' main threat came at the feet of Stanislas, directly involved in four of his side's six goals, and Ibe, a club-record signing from Liverpool in the summer.

But it was Bournemouth's build-up play that caught the eye, with a midfield trio of Jack Wilshere, Andrew Surman and Harry Arter all enjoying a passing accuracy well above 90%.

Wilshere again failed to complete 90 minutes for his new side, but replacing the England international with Gosling late on is a favourite change of Howe's, with the substitute finding similar pockets of space and adding the hosts' sixth goal.

Man of the match - Junior Stanislas

Junior Stanislas made three key passes during Bournemouth's win over Hull and had three shots on target, scoring from two of those

What they said

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We got the goals today that some of our attacking players deserved and probably our season deserved.

"We were very clinical and when the chances came we finished them off - which hasn't always been the case this season.

"We gifted them a goal, but fair play to the players because at that moment the game could have spun the other way.

"Jack Wilshere is improving all the time and had a big bearing on the game today."

Hull City manager Mike Phelan: "I feel very embarrassed. I've got a team here who show what they can do when they want to.

"We've got to grow up. Unless we concentrate and be disciplined, we won't get to where we want. What we've done today is not good enough.

"I thought we were victims of our own downfall in some respects. We're conceding far too many and I'll take responsibility for that.

"I will look at myself, players will look at themselves and we start again. We'll learn, but we have to learn quickly."

The stats you need to know

Bournemouth have scored six goals in a Premier League game for the first time.

Hull conceded six goals in a Premier League game for only the second time.

After nine games without a goal or assist, Junior Stanislas has scored three and assisted another two in his past three Premier League games.

Bournemouth's total of 22 shots (including blocked) is their highest ever in a Premier League match.

Hull City have lost four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 2014.

What's next?

Hull host Stoke City at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday, 22 October, while Bournemouth welcome Tottenham on the same day in the 12:30 BST kick-off.