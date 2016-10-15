Championship
Aston Villa1Wolves1

Aston Villa 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

By Ged Scott

BBC Sport at Villa Park

Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce was installed as Aston Villa boss on Wednesday

New Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce began his reign with a point as the local derby against Wolves ended in a draw.

But Villa Park's fifth home league draw in six games this season could quite easily have ended badly for Bruce.

Villa took the lead through Jonathan Kodjia's 15th-minute penalty, only for Wolves to level with a spot-kick of their own from Helder Costa.

And Wolves had enough second-half chances to have won comfortably.

On a day when Bruce's side began the game in the Championship's bottom three thanks to the day's earlier results, they ended it in 20th - nine points behind his old club Birmingham City, who occupy the last of the four play-off places.

And the new Villa boss certainly now knows the full size of the job he has taken on.

In a game of penalty decisions, two given, and one not, Wolves had the more raw deal.

Villa's Jack Grealish had already given a warning of his close control before he got into the penalty area, where he went down under a challenge from Dominic Iorfa - his England Under-21 international team-mate in midweek.

Kodjia converted the penalty, but Wolves levelled just 19 minutes later, also from the spot - a far less controversial decision.

Having left Costa alone on the edge of the area, a desperately back-tracking Aly Cissokho tried to cover but the Wolves winger's goalbound left-foot curling shot struck his outstretched arm, and Costa himself converted the spotkick.

Wolves then had the best penalty shout of the lot early in the second half when Micah Richards bundled over Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, but nothing was given.

The visitors could feel aggrieved but they had only themselves to blame after that as Prince Oniangue and Bodvarsson both struck efforts wide, sub Nouha Dicko shot over from an angle and Ivan Cavaleiro's goalbound shot was brilliantly blocked by Alan Hutton.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:

There's a lot of work to be done - Bruce

"There's a lot of work to be done. The hardest part in management is always getting over a relegation. We've now won only four games in 55, which is an alarming statistic, but it's my job to find a formula to win.

"We did well with all the late blocks and saves we made, but we tired badly, which was alarming.

"It would have been nice to bring big Rudy Gestede on, or Jordan Ayew, and make an attacking substitution. But we had two struggling with calf injuries, Micah Richards and Tommy Elphick. They've now got no chance of making it on Tuesday night (at Reading)."

Wolves head coach Walter Zenga told BBC Sport:

Zenga 'very angry' after Villa draw

"In any game, there are always moments that determine whether it is a win, loss or draw and the challenge on Bodvarsson was one of those moments. The perfect moment to put my team in front. Totally, no doubt. It was a penalty.

"The start of the the season was difficult, introducing so many new players, but now we know what we want and the team is benefiting.

"Wolves played with spirit, courage and attitude. It was important for us to play this way. But we need the same performance every week, not to be up and down. We have to find consistency."

Line-ups

Aston Villa

  • 1Gollini
  • 4RichardsSubstituted forHuttonat 66'minutes
  • 6ElphickSubstituted forBakerat 77'minutes
  • 12ChesterBooked at 49mins
  • 28Cissokho
  • 37Adomah
  • 25JedinakSubstituted forWestwoodat 55'minutes
  • 8Tshibola
  • 40Grealish
  • 26KodjiaBooked at 19mins
  • 44McCormackBooked at 40mins

Substitutes

  • 2Baker
  • 7Bacuna
  • 10J Ayew
  • 14Gestede
  • 15Westwood
  • 21Hutton
  • 31Bunn

Wolves

  • 1Ikeme
  • 18IorfaBooked at 45mins
  • 6Batth
  • 30Hause
  • 2Doherty
  • 27Saiss
  • 17Hélder CostaSubstituted forCavaleiroat 72'minutes
  • 16CoadyBooked at 40mins
  • 4EdwardsBooked at 86mins
  • 20OnianguéSubstituted forDickoat 66'minutes
  • 22BödvarssonSubstituted forMasonat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stearman
  • 8Saville
  • 9Dicko
  • 10Mason
  • 21Lonergan
  • 24Brito Teixeira
  • 50Cavaleiro
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
32,533

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home4
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

Offside, Aston Villa. James Chester tries a through ball, but Aaron Tshibola is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Iorfa with a cross.

Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aly Cissokho (Aston Villa).

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Matt Doherty.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Joe Mason replaces Jón Dadi Bödvarsson.

Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Albert Adomah (Aston Villa).

Booking

David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Edwards.

Attempt missed. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Romain Saiss.

Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross McCormack (Aston Villa).

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Nathan Baker replaces Tommy Elphick.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Tommy Elphick (Aston Villa) because of an injury.

Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro with a cross.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ivan Cavaleiro replaces Hélder Costa.

Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Aston Villa).

Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hélder Costa tries a through ball, but Conor Coady is caught offside.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jonathan Kodjia.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by James Chester.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Alan Hutton replaces Micah Richards because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nouha Dicko replaces Prince Oniangué.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Micah Richards (Aston Villa) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jón Dadi Bödvarsson with a headed pass.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by David Edwards.

Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Albert Adomah (Aston Villa).

Attempt missed. Prince Oniangué (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hélder Costa with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Ashley Westwood replaces Mile Jedinak.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich128222416826
2Newcastle1281325111425
3Huddersfield11812148625
4Brighton12642169722
5Bristol City126242014620
6Birmingham125521512320
7Reading125431316-319
8Brentford125341912718
9Fulham124531415-117
10Sheff Wed115241314-117
11Barnsley125162320316
12Wolves124441615116
13Leeds125161214-216
14QPR124441518-316
15Nottm Forest124352223-115
16Burton123541616014
17Ipswich1235489-114
18Preston124261416-214
19Derby12345710-313
20Aston Villa121831113-211
21Cardiff123271020-1011
22Wigan122461214-210
23Blackburn122371220-89
24Rotherham121381228-166
View full Championship table

Top Stories

