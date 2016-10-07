Portugal 6-0 Andorra

Ronaldo scores on his way to his 42nd career hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Portugal as they thrashed Andorra 6-0 in a 2018 World Cup qualifier, while Belgium and France also won.

Ronaldo scored twice - with a shot and header - in the opening four minutes to put the Euro 2016 champions in control.

Joao Cancelo added a third before Ronaldo completed the 42nd hat-trick of his career.

Ronaldo found the net again and Andre Silva also scored against an Andorran side that had two players sent off.

Portugal are now third in Group B having lost to leaders Switzerland, who beat Hungary 3-2 on Friday, in their opening game.

Ronaldo was injured in the final of Euro 2016 - and was playing his first international since that match, which Portugal won 1-0.

"We knew that the first goal would be really important against a team which puts 11 players behind the ball," said Ronaldo.

"I know I am important, as are all the other players. I have always given everything for the national team, I feel useful and I'm happy to be back after that injury in the European championship. There are eight games to go and we want to win all eight to go to the World Cup."

Hazard rounded Bosnia & Herzegovina keeper and Chelsea team-mate Asmir Begovic on the way to scoring for Belgium

Faroe Islands won 2-0 away in Latvia and are second in the group on four points.

France, who were beaten in the Euro 2016 final by Portugal, had to come back from a goal down to beat Bulgaria 4-1.

A Mihail Aleksandrov penalty put Bulgaria in front in Paris but two goals from Atletico Madrid forward Kevin Gameiro plus Dimitri Payet and Antoine Griezmann efforts eased them to victory.

France are second in Group A behind the Netherlands, who were convincing 4-1 winners over Belarus as Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen got on the scoresheet.

Sweden beat Luxembourg 1-0 courtesy of a Mikael Lustig goal in the group's other game.

Belgium continued their promising start to their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign under new manager Roberto Martinez as they beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 4-0 to lead the Group H standings.

An Emir Spahic own goal set them on their way before Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld and Everton's Romelu Lukaku also scored.

Estonia beat Gibraltar 4-0 and Greece won 2-0 at home to Cyprus in the group's other fixtures.