Portugal 6-0 Andorra

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Portugal as they thrashed Andorra 6-0 in a 2018 World Cup qualifier, while Belgium and France also won.
Ronaldo scored twice - with a shot and header - in the opening four minutes to put the Euro 2016 champions in control.
Joao Cancelo added a third before Ronaldo completed the 42nd hat-trick of his career.
Ronaldo found the net again and Andre Silva also scored against an Andorran side that had two players sent off.
Portugal are now third in Group B having lost to leaders Switzerland, who beat Hungary 3-2 on Friday, in their opening game.
Ronaldo was injured in the final of Euro 2016 - and was playing his first international since that match, which Portugal won 1-0.
"We knew that the first goal would be really important against a team which puts 11 players behind the ball," said Ronaldo.
"I know I am important, as are all the other players. I have always given everything for the national team, I feel useful and I'm happy to be back after that injury in the European championship. There are eight games to go and we want to win all eight to go to the World Cup."
Faroe Islands won 2-0 away in Latvia and are second in the group on four points.
France, who were beaten in the Euro 2016 final by Portugal, had to come back from a goal down to beat Bulgaria 4-1.
A Mihail Aleksandrov penalty put Bulgaria in front in Paris but two goals from Atletico Madrid forward Kevin Gameiro plus Dimitri Payet and Antoine Griezmann efforts eased them to victory.
France are second in Group A behind the Netherlands, who were convincing 4-1 winners over Belarus as Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen got on the scoresheet.
Sweden beat Luxembourg 1-0 courtesy of a Mikael Lustig goal in the group's other game.
Belgium continued their promising start to their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign under new manager Roberto Martinez as they beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 4-0 to lead the Group H standings.
An Emir Spahic own goal set them on their way before Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld and Everton's Romelu Lukaku also scored.
Estonia beat Gibraltar 4-0 and Greece won 2-0 at home to Cyprus in the group's other fixtures.
Line-ups
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 21Cavaco Cancelo
- 3PepeBooked at 35minsSubstituted forGelson Martinsat 72'minutes
- 6José Fonte
- 5Jose GuerreiroSubstituted forPacheco Antunesat 52'minutes
- 11Bernardo Silva
- 8João Moutinho
- 15Tavares GomesSubstituted forJoão Márioat 66'minutes
- 20Ricardo Quaresma
- 18André Silva
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2Bruno Alves
- 4Pacheco Antunes
- 9Macedo Lopes
- 10João Mário
- 12Lopes
- 13Danilo
- 14William Carvalho
- 16Renato Sanches
- 17Afonso Fernandes
- 19Gelson Martins
- 22Coentrão Marafona
- 23Cabral Semedo
Andorra
- 1Gomes Moreira
- 23Rubio GómezBooked at 62mins
- 6Lima SolaBooked at 85mins
- 20Llovera
- 21GarcíaSubstituted forSan Nicolásat 49'minutes
- 22Rodriguez SoriaBooked at 27mins
- 3Vales González
- 4RebésBooked at 70mins
- 2MartínezSubstituted forMoreiraat 76'minutes
- 8Vieira
- 14AláezSubstituted forPujolat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5García Miramontes
- 7Pujol
- 10Clemente
- 13Pol
- 15San Nicolás
- 16Martinez Palau
- 17Moreira
- Referee:
- Oliver Drachta
- Attendance:
- 25,120
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home83%
- Away17%
- Shots
- Home40
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away1
- Corners
- Home18
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 6, Andorra 0.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ildefonso Lima.
Foul by André Silva (Portugal).
Max Llovera (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Martins.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Marc Pujol (Andorra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).
Victor Rodriguez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ildefonso Lima.
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Martins.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ildefonso Lima.
Attempt missed. Vitorino Antunes (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ricardo Quaresma.
Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. João Mário (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitorino Antunes.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 6, Andorra 0. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ildefonso Lima (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
André Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ildefonso Lima (Andorra).
Attempt blocked. Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Mário.
Foul by José Fonte (Portugal).
Víctor Moreira (Andorra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by João Mário.
Attempt blocked. Vitorino Antunes (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Mário with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Mário.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Foul by André Silva (Portugal).
Victor Rodriguez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. André Silva (Portugal) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Corner, Andorra. Conceded by José Fonte.
Foul by João Moutinho (Portugal).
Marcio Vieira (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Víctor Moreira replaces Cristian Martínez.
Attempt missed. João Moutinho (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricardo Quaresma.
Foul by Vitorino Antunes (Portugal).
Victor Rodriguez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Marc Pujol replaces Jordi Aláez.