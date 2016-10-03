Plymouth Argyle: League Two leaders challenged to keep improving

Plymouth Argyle have scored 11 goals in their last five league games

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams has challenged his side to improve on their impressive start to the season.

Argyle are five points clear at the top of League Two - a gap they also had at the start of November 2015 before faltering at the end of the season.

"It's terrific form for 11 games into the season, to have the points total that we have," Adams told BBC Devon.

"But we have to keep on going, it's a tough league and you see that by the results."

Plymouth have made their best start to a season for more than 50 years, having won nine of their last 10 league games after a three-match winless start to the campaign.

Adams said of Saturday's 4-1 win over Yeovil Town: "It was a terrific performance. At times it was exhilarating, the way we kept the ball and the way we moved it.

"It would have been very difficult for any team to stop us, just the way that we passed it and moved and got into good areas."