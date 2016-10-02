BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Man City: Mauricio Pochettino pleased with 'fantastic' win
Pochettino pleased with 'fantastic' win
- From the section Football
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is pleased with his side's "fantastic" performance in their 2-0 victory over Manchester City at White Hart Lane.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 2-0 Man City
