BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Man City: Mauricio Pochettino pleased with 'fantastic' win

Pochettino pleased with 'fantastic' win

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is pleased with his side's "fantastic" performance in their 2-0 victory over Manchester City at White Hart Lane.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 2-0 Man City

Watch highlights from all of Sunday's games on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One at 22.30 BST.

Top videos

Video

Pochettino pleased with 'fantastic' win

Video

Roger Federer - Wimbledon legend for 20 years

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: England advance, Batshuayi's blushes & sayonara Senegal

Video

Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium

Video

Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

Video

Southgate defends team selection

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Video

Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand

Video

What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal

Video

Highlights: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 0-1 Poland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired