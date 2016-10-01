Troy Deeney: Watford striker in contention for England spot - Alan Shearer

Deeney scored 13 Premier League goals last season

Watford striker Troy Deeney should be given a chance by England if there are any more injuries, says Alan Shearer.

Shearer, who scored 30 goals in 63 appearance for England, said Hornets skipper Deeney, 28, had impressed him with his character as well as his play.

"He is an integral part to how Watford play. I like the way he leads that team and drags them around," Shearer told Match of the Day.

"If there's another injury then he should be given an opportunity."

Fellow Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas believes an ankle ligament injury to first-choice England striker Harry Kane may give Deeney a chance in this month's World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia.

Interim manager Gareth Southgate names his squad for those matches on Sunday.

Deeney began his career at Walsall before moving to Watford for £500,000 in 2010

"Since he has come into the Premier League with Watford, Deeney has been outstanding," said Jenas, who won 21 caps and was part of the 2006 World Cup squad.

"We ask whether we should pick [Andy] Carroll, who is a hold-up man for England, but there are not many better at holding the ball up than Troy Deeney.

"We have got a lack of leaders apparently and he is Watford captain and leads that team by example week in and week out.

"He is good with the ball at his feet and he has scored three in the last four."

Deeney said last year he had twice held discussions about representing Jamaica, who he is also eligible to play for, but that his ambition is to play for England.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri backed his captain's claims to an England call-up last week, saying that Deeney was "international level".