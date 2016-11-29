League One
Sheff Utd0Walsall1

Sheffield United 0-1 Walsall

Amadou Bakayoko
Amadou Bakayoko's winner was his seventh goal of the season

Neil Etheridge saved Billy Sharp's late penalty as Walsall held on to beat Sheffield United and end the Blades' 15-match unbeaten run in League One.

Erhun Oztumer hit the bar for Walsall early on with a free-kick before Amadou Bakayoko poked them in front.

Jack O'Connell had a header ruled out for the Blades for pushing.

Etheridge palmed away Sharp's penalty after James O'Connor handled, before Sharp had a stoppage-time effort ruled out for handball as Walsall held on.

The Blades, who had not lost in the league since August, would have gone second in the league with a win.

Walsall, who also won at Bramall Lane in the EFL Trophy last month, climb a place to 16th after ending a run of five league games without a victory.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 25Moore
  • 6BashamSubstituted forChapmanat 70'minutes
  • 19Ebanks-Landell
  • 5O'Connell
  • 18Freeman
  • 15Coutts
  • 21Duffy
  • 4Fleck
  • 24LaffertySubstituted forLaveryat 81'minutes
  • 10Sharp
  • 27Clarke

Substitutes

  • 3Hussey
  • 8Scougall
  • 9Lavery
  • 11Done
  • 12Ramsdale
  • 14Brown
  • 32Chapman

Walsall

  • 1Etheridge
  • 5McCarthy
  • 4O'Connor
  • 16PrestonBooked at 62mins
  • 3LairdBooked at 86mins
  • 2Edwards
  • 6DobsonSubstituted forOsbourneat 69'minutes
  • 11Morris
  • 10OztumerSubstituted forGinnellyat 69'minutes
  • 7Chambers
  • 20BakayokoSubstituted forJacksonat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Cuvelier
  • 9Jackson
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 14Osbourne
  • 15Kinsella
  • 18Ginnelly
  • 33Makris
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
18,343

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home21
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Walsall 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Walsall 1.

Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Josh Ginnelly.

Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Matt Preston (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Neil Etheridge (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).

Attempt missed. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) header from the left side of the box is too high.

Booking

Scott Laird (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Scott Laird (Walsall).

Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Caolan Lavery (Sheffield United).

Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Penalty saved! Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Matt Preston (Walsall) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Caolan Lavery replaces Daniel Lafferty.

Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United).

Simeon Jackson (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joe Edwards.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.

Attempt saved. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Simeon Jackson replaces Amadou Bakayoko.

Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Walsall).

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joe Edwards.

Attempt blocked. Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Harry Chapman replaces Chris Basham.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Josh Ginnelly replaces Erhun Oztumer.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Isaiah Osbourne replaces George Dobson.

Attempt missed. Daniel Lafferty (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James O'Connor.

Attempt blocked. Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Matt Preston (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matt Preston (Walsall).

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th November 2016

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe20135241172444
2Bolton20124424121240
3Sheff Utd20115434221238
4Bradford209832718935
5Rochdale209382725230
6Peterborough198562821729
7Wimbledon207853024629
8Fleetwood208573126529
9Millwall198473231128
10Southend207762627-128
11Charlton196942619727
12Port Vale207672429-527
13Bristol Rovers207672935-627
14Oxford Utd207582424026
15Gillingham207582932-326
16Walsall206862328-526
17Northampton206682828024
18Swindon206592128-723
19MK Dons205692530-521
20Bury2062122838-1020
21Coventry204791725-819
22Chesterfield2053122434-1018
23Oldham193881121-1017
24Shrewsbury2036111934-1515
View full League One table

