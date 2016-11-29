Sheffield United 0-1 Walsall

Amadou Bakayoko's winner was his seventh goal of the season

Neil Etheridge saved Billy Sharp's late penalty as Walsall held on to beat Sheffield United and end the Blades' 15-match unbeaten run in League One.

Erhun Oztumer hit the bar for Walsall early on with a free-kick before Amadou Bakayoko poked them in front.

Jack O'Connell had a header ruled out for the Blades for pushing.

Etheridge palmed away Sharp's penalty after James O'Connor handled, before Sharp had a stoppage-time effort ruled out for handball as Walsall held on.

The Blades, who had not lost in the league since August, would have gone second in the league with a win.

Walsall, who also won at Bramall Lane in the EFL Trophy last month, climb a place to 16th after ending a run of five league games without a victory.