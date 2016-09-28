Keith Curle: Carlisle United boss grateful to staff after equalling club's unbeaten record

Keith Curle's Carlisle side are seventh in League Two and in the play-off places on goal difference

Carlisle United's backroom staff deserve plaudits for their part in a 10-game unbeaten run which has equalled a club record, says boss Keith Curle.

The League Two streak is matched only by the record set by Clive Middlemass' 1989-90 side in the old Division Four.

Tuesday's 2-2 draw at Doncaster Rovers was secured by goals from Shaun Miller and Jabo Ibehre to make it three wins and seven draws from 10 league games.

"I'm proud of it as a football manager," Curle told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"Likewise, there are a lot of people behind the scenes who do a fantastic job, who help me to aid the players and aid the club.

"They do go unnoticed."