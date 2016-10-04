Guiseley 6-1 York City

National League
Guiseley were leading 4-1 when the floodlights failed 40 minutes into the game

National League bottom club Guiseley came from behind - and overcame a floodlight failure - to thrash Yorkshire neighbours York City at Nethermoor.

It was Guiseley's first league victory since 30 April - and the manner of it was enough to see the club trending on Twitter.

The game featured seven goals, a 37-minute delay when the lights went out and an angry fan marching on to the pitch to confront York City boss Jackie McNamara.

York, relegated from League Two last season and backed by more than 700 fans for the away trip, dropped to 20th with a fourth straight defeat.

Guiseley remain bottom with six points from 14 games.

The visitors led through Matt Fry's header, only for Guiseley to scores twice in three minutes through debutant Jake Cassidy and Alex Purver.

Purver added a third, Jordan Preston made it 4-1 and, after the floodlight failure plunged the ground into darkness, Jermaine Hylton, another debutant, and Rob Atkinson completed the rout.

The game, which started at 19:45 BST, finished at 22:35.

Line-ups

Guiseley

  • 26Maxted
  • 3Lowe
  • 2BrownSubstituted forCleeat 71'minutes
  • 22Purver
  • 6Lawlor
  • 25Atkinson
  • 8Hatfield
  • 29CassidySubstituted forRankineat 76'minutes
  • 30HyltonSubstituted forBoyesat 81'minutes
  • 19PrestonBooked at 26mins
  • 24Walton

Substitutes

  • 9Boyes
  • 11Rankine
  • 15Palmer
  • 17Atkinson
  • 18Clee

York

  • 28Letheren
  • 4Kamdjo
  • 2Rooney
  • 11Galbraith
  • 14ClappisonSubstituted forKlukowskiat 46'minutes
  • 6Fry
  • 18Barber
  • 23Dixon
  • 8Heslop
  • 22JohnsonSubstituted forFelixat 60'minutes
  • 21FenwickSubstituted forMurdochat 46'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Klukowski
  • 13Simpson
  • 20Felix
  • 24Clarke
  • 29Murdoch
Referee:
David Richardson
Attendance:
1,626

Match ends, Guiseley 6, York City 1.

Second Half ends, Guiseley 6, York City 1.

Goal! Guiseley 6, York City 1. Robert Atkinson (Guiseley).

Substitution, Guiseley. Adam Boyes replaces Jermaine Hylton.

Substitution, Guiseley. Michael Rankine replaces Jake Cassidy.

Substitution, Guiseley. Nicky Clee replaces Connor Brown.

Substitution, York City. Kaine Felix replaces Justin Johnson.

Goal! Guiseley 5, York City 1. Jermaine Hylton (Guiseley).

Substitution, York City. Fraser Murdoch replaces Scott Fenwick.

Substitution, York City. Yan Klukowski replaces Ben Clappison.

Second Half begins Guiseley 4, York City 1.

First Half ends, Guiseley 4, York City 1.

Goal! Guiseley 4, York City 1. Jordan Preston (Guiseley).

Jordan Preston (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Goal! Guiseley 3, York City 1. Alex Purver (Guiseley).

Goal! Guiseley 2, York City 1. Alex Purver (Guiseley).

Goal! Guiseley 1, York City 1. Jake Cassidy (Guiseley).

Goal! Guiseley 0, York City 1. Matt Fry (York City).

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green1493226111530
2Lincoln City1491428131528
3Dag & Red1491424111328
4Macclesfield1491423131028
5Eastleigh1475226141226
6Barrow147522014626
7Aldershot147431813525
8Dover148152322125
9Tranmere147341510524
10Chester146352215721
11Gateshead146352114721
12Boreham Wood145631711621
13Solihull Moors145452223-119
14Sutton United146171518-319
15Wrexham145451117-619
16Maidstone United145361924-518
17Torquay145271418-417
18Bromley145271722-517
19Woking143382129-812
20York143381525-1012
21North Ferriby United143110622-1610
22Braintree142391123-129
23Southport142391033-239
24Guiseley1413101726-96
View full National League table

