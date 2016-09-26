Stephane Sessegnon: Montpellier sign ex-West Brom midfielder

Stephane Sessegnon
Stephane Sessegnon scored eight goals in 92 games for West Brom

Former West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland midfielder Stephane Sessegnon has signed for French side Montpellier on a two-year contract.

Sessegnon, 32, was a free agent after leaving West Brom in May.

The Benin international joined Sunderland from Paris St-Germain in 2011 before moving to the Baggies in 2013, where he scored eight times in 92 games.

Montpellier are 16th in Ligue 1 after one win in seven games.

