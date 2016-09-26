Stephane Sessegnon: Montpellier sign ex-West Brom midfielder
Former West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland midfielder Stephane Sessegnon has signed for French side Montpellier on a two-year contract.
Sessegnon, 32, was a free agent after leaving West Brom in May.
The Benin international joined Sunderland from Paris St-Germain in 2011 before moving to the Baggies in 2013, where he scored eight times in 92 games.
Montpellier are 16th in Ligue 1 after one win in seven games.