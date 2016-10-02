Empoli 0-3 Juventus

Italian Serie A
Empoli0Juventus3

Gonzalo Higuain
Record signing Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in three minutes as Juventus eased past Empoli

Serie A leaders Juventus scored three goals in five minutes as they eased to victory over strugglers Empoli.

It took a dominant Juve until the 65th minute to take the lead as Paulo Dybala finished high past Lukasz Skorupski.

Gonzalo Higuain doubled their advantage two minues later with a powerful left-footed drive from the edge of the area.

And the Argentina strker added a third in the 70th minute, capitalising on Marco Zambelli's error to round goalkeeper Skorupski and score.

The victory extended Juventus' lead at the top of Serie A to four points as second-placed Napoli lost 1-0 at Atalanta.

Line-ups

Empoli

  • 28Skorupski
  • 3Zambelli
  • 6Bellusci
  • 24Cosic
  • 21PasqualBooked at 62mins
  • 88TelloSubstituted forMchedlidzeat 67'minutes
  • 5MauriBooked at 69mins
  • 33KrunicSubstituted forDiousseat 73'minutes
  • 11Croce
  • 7MaccaroneSubstituted forMarilungoat 60'minutes
  • 20Pucciarelli

Substitutes

  • 1Pugliesi
  • 4Dimarco
  • 8Diousse
  • 9Mchedlidze
  • 10Saponara
  • 13Veseli
  • 17Maiello
  • 18Gilardino
  • 23Pelagotti
  • 31Pereira da Silva
  • 77Büchel
  • 89Marilungo

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 15Barzagli
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 7Ju Cuadrado
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forLeminaat 61'minutes
  • 11de Carvalho Andrade LimaBooked at 50mins
  • 5PjanicSubstituted forSturaroat 82'minutes
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 9Higuaín
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forPjacaat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17Mandzukic
  • 18Lemina
  • 20Pjaca
  • 23Alves da Silva
  • 25Murara Neto
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 27Sturaro
  • 32Audero
  • 33Evra
Referee:
Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Attendance:
15,424

Match Stats

Home TeamEmpoliAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home6
Away26
Shots on Target
Home3
Away11
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home21
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Empoli 0, Juventus 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Empoli 0, Juventus 3.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Manuel Pasqual (Empoli).

Foul by Stefano Sturaro (Juventus).

Guido Marilungo (Empoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Guido Marilungo (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Marko Pjaca (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).

Manuel Pasqual (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.

Attempt saved. Marko Pjaca (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Stefano Sturaro.

Mario Lemina (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by José Mauri (Empoli).

Foul by Hernanes (Juventus).

José Mauri (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Stefano Sturaro replaces Miralem Pjanic.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Levan Mchedlidze (Empoli).

Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.

Foul by Mario Lemina (Juventus).

Giuseppe Bellusci (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Manuel Pasqual (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

Levan Mchedlidze (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Sandro following a corner.

Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Manuel Pasqual.

Attempt saved. Mario Lemina (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hernanes with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Marko Pjaca replaces Paulo Dybala.

Substitution

Substitution, Empoli. Assane Diousse replaces Rade Krunic.

Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Goal!

Goal! Empoli 0, Juventus 3. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Booking

José Mauri (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by José Mauri (Empoli).

Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

Daniele Croce (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Empoli 0, Juventus 2. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Lemina.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd October 2016

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus76011541118
2Napoli7421146814
3Roma7412169713
4Lazio7412137613
5Chievo741296313
6AC Milan74121210213
7Genoa632185311
8Torino7322138511
9Inter Milan732298111
10Cagliari73131113-210
11Bologna7313811-310
12Atalanta73041012-29
13Sassuolo7304912-39
14Fiorentina62226608
15Sampdoria7214710-37
16Udinese7214612-67
17Pescara7133710-36
18Palermo713348-46
19Empoli7115211-94
20Crotone7016516-111
View full Italian Serie A table

