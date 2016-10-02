Empoli 0-3 Juventus

Record signing Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in three minutes as Juventus eased past Empoli

Serie A leaders Juventus scored three goals in five minutes as they eased to victory over strugglers Empoli.

It took a dominant Juve until the 65th minute to take the lead as Paulo Dybala finished high past Lukasz Skorupski.

Gonzalo Higuain doubled their advantage two minues later with a powerful left-footed drive from the edge of the area.

And the Argentina strker added a third in the 70th minute, capitalising on Marco Zambelli's error to round goalkeeper Skorupski and score.

The victory extended Juventus' lead at the top of Serie A to four points as second-placed Napoli lost 1-0 at Atalanta.