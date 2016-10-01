Cheltenham Town 1-1 Luton Town

Cheltenham hit back to claim a deserved 1-1 draw at home to Luton.

Daniel O'Shaughnessy cancelled out Danny Hylton's opener as the struggling Robins held high-flying Luton.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 52nd minute when Hylton received a pass from young full-back James Justin, skipped past Aaron Downes, cut into the box and beat Daniel O'Shaughnessy before calmly rounding goalkeeper Russell Griffiths and slotting into the net.

It was the striker's sixth goal of the campaign and came after Luton had been second best for most of the first half, but Christian Walton was rarely troubled in the Hatters' goal.

Cheltenham hit back 12 minutes later as Jack Munns' corner was headed towards goal by Danny Wright and, after the striker's effort was blocked on the line, O'Shaughnessy followed up to slam in his second of the season.

Former Luton man Asa Hall sent a shot just over the bar with 15 minutes left, while at the other end Griffiths failed to hold a free-kick from Cameron McGeehan, but Downes cleared the danger.

Another effort from Hall took a deflection and was then well saved by Walton to his right.

Report supplied by the Press Association.