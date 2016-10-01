Match ends, Walsall 2, Millwall 1.
Walsall 2-1 Millwall
Walsall climbed out of the League One relegation zone with a win that condemned Millwall to a fourth-straight defeat.
Visiting midfielder Shaun Williams almost scored from inside his own half after 13 minutes as his audacious 60-yard free-kick caught out Walsall keeper Neil Etheridge but hit the bar.
The Saddlers capitalised on the let-off to go ahead after 17 minutes as top scorer Simeon Jackson lashed home Franck Moussa's knockdown for his fifth goal of the season.
Millwall, however, levelled midway through the first half as Fred Onyedinma headed home Mahlon Romeo's pinpoint cross from six yards out.
The Lions should have been in front eight minutes before the break but Byron Webster bulleted a header wide from eight yards.
But it was the hosts that regained the lead four minutes after the break as Moussa slammed home from a couple of yards out after Lions keeper Jordan Archer saved Jackson's near-post flick.
Millwall almost produced another immediate response but Etheridge denied the clean-through Lee Gregory and tipped over Williams' 20-yard follow-up.
The Lions pressed for a leveller but Steve Morison's near-post header flashed wide and Gregory was inches over with a 25-yard curler.
Line-ups
Walsall
- 1Etheridge
- 5McCarthy
- 32Toner
- 4O'Connor
- 3Laird
- 7Chambers
- 6DobsonSubstituted forKinsellaat 83'minutes
- 11Morris
- 10Oztumer
- 44MoussaSubstituted forKouhyarat 73'minutes
- 9JacksonSubstituted forMakrisat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 13MacGillivray
- 15Kinsella
- 16Preston
- 18Ginnelly
- 20Bakayoko
- 25Kouhyar
- 33Makris
Millwall
- 1Archer
- 12Romeo
- 5Craig
- 17Webster
- 3MartinSubstituted forWyldeat 81'minutes
- 10OnyedinmaSubstituted forPhilpotat 90+2'minutes
- 6Williams
- 26AbdouSubstituted forThompsonat 74'minutes
- 18Ferguson
- 9Gregory
- 20Morison
Substitutes
- 8Thompson
- 11Wylde
- 15Nelson
- 16Butcher
- 27Twardek
- 28Philpot
- 31King
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 4,474
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 2, Millwall 1.
Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).
Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Andreas Makris replaces Simeon Jackson.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Jamie Philpot replaces Fred Onyedinma.
Attempt missed. Scott Laird (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).
James O'Connor (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall).
Simeon Jackson (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Liam Kinsella replaces George Dobson.
Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall).
Simeon Jackson (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Gregg Wylde replaces Joe Martin.
Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Byron Webster (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jason McCarthy.
Foul by Byron Webster (Millwall).
Neil Etheridge (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by James O'Connor.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Ben Thompson replaces Nadjim Abdou.
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieron Morris (Walsall).
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Maz Kouhyar replaces Franck Moussa.
Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Kevin Toner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Adam Chambers.
Steve Morison (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Toner (Walsall).
Attempt blocked. Shaun Williams (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).
James O'Connor (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).
George Dobson (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Dobson (Walsall).
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.