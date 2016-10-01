League One
Walsall2Millwall1

Walsall 2-1 Millwall

Walsall climbed out of the League One relegation zone with a win that condemned Millwall to a fourth-straight defeat.

Visiting midfielder Shaun Williams almost scored from inside his own half after 13 minutes as his audacious 60-yard free-kick caught out Walsall keeper Neil Etheridge but hit the bar.

The Saddlers capitalised on the let-off to go ahead after 17 minutes as top scorer Simeon Jackson lashed home Franck Moussa's knockdown for his fifth goal of the season.

Millwall, however, levelled midway through the first half as Fred Onyedinma headed home Mahlon Romeo's pinpoint cross from six yards out.

The Lions should have been in front eight minutes before the break but Byron Webster bulleted a header wide from eight yards.

But it was the hosts that regained the lead four minutes after the break as Moussa slammed home from a couple of yards out after Lions keeper Jordan Archer saved Jackson's near-post flick.

Millwall almost produced another immediate response but Etheridge denied the clean-through Lee Gregory and tipped over Williams' 20-yard follow-up.

The Lions pressed for a leveller but Steve Morison's near-post header flashed wide and Gregory was inches over with a 25-yard curler.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 1Etheridge
  • 5McCarthy
  • 32Toner
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3Laird
  • 7Chambers
  • 6DobsonSubstituted forKinsellaat 83'minutes
  • 11Morris
  • 10Oztumer
  • 44MoussaSubstituted forKouhyarat 73'minutes
  • 9JacksonSubstituted forMakrisat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13MacGillivray
  • 15Kinsella
  • 16Preston
  • 18Ginnelly
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 25Kouhyar
  • 33Makris

Millwall

  • 1Archer
  • 12Romeo
  • 5Craig
  • 17Webster
  • 3MartinSubstituted forWyldeat 81'minutes
  • 10OnyedinmaSubstituted forPhilpotat 90+2'minutes
  • 6Williams
  • 26AbdouSubstituted forThompsonat 74'minutes
  • 18Ferguson
  • 9Gregory
  • 20Morison

Substitutes

  • 8Thompson
  • 11Wylde
  • 15Nelson
  • 16Butcher
  • 27Twardek
  • 28Philpot
  • 31King
Referee:
Lee Probert
Attendance:
4,474

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away9
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Walsall 2, Millwall 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Walsall 2, Millwall 1.

Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).

Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Andreas Makris replaces Simeon Jackson.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Jamie Philpot replaces Fred Onyedinma.

Attempt missed. Scott Laird (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

James O'Connor (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall).

Simeon Jackson (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Liam Kinsella replaces George Dobson.

Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall).

Simeon Jackson (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Gregg Wylde replaces Joe Martin.

Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Byron Webster (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jason McCarthy.

Foul by Byron Webster (Millwall).

Neil Etheridge (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by James O'Connor.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Ben Thompson replaces Nadjim Abdou.

Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kieron Morris (Walsall).

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Maz Kouhyar replaces Franck Moussa.

Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Kevin Toner.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Adam Chambers.

Steve Morison (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Toner (Walsall).

Attempt blocked. Shaun Williams (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).

James O'Connor (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).

George Dobson (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Dobson (Walsall).

Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe1173126111524
2Bradford11560137621
3Bury116232013720
4Sheff Utd115331414018
5Northampton114521812617
6Port Vale115241514117
7Bristol Rovers114431616016
8Bolton114431010016
9MK Dons114341514115
10Oxford Utd114341211115
11Rochdale114341313015
12Gillingham114341721-415
13Peterborough113531814414
14Fleetwood113441616013
15Wimbledon113441516-113
16Walsall113441317-413
17Chesterfield113351616012
18Charlton112631212012
19Millwall113351822-412
20Swindon113351216-412
21Southend113351220-812
22Shrewsbury112451116-510
23Coventry11164812-49
24Oldham11164512-79
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you