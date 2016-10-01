Walsall 2-1 Millwall

Walsall climbed out of the League One relegation zone with a win that condemned Millwall to a fourth-straight defeat.

Visiting midfielder Shaun Williams almost scored from inside his own half after 13 minutes as his audacious 60-yard free-kick caught out Walsall keeper Neil Etheridge but hit the bar.

The Saddlers capitalised on the let-off to go ahead after 17 minutes as top scorer Simeon Jackson lashed home Franck Moussa's knockdown for his fifth goal of the season.

Millwall, however, levelled midway through the first half as Fred Onyedinma headed home Mahlon Romeo's pinpoint cross from six yards out.

The Lions should have been in front eight minutes before the break but Byron Webster bulleted a header wide from eight yards.

But it was the hosts that regained the lead four minutes after the break as Moussa slammed home from a couple of yards out after Lions keeper Jordan Archer saved Jackson's near-post flick.

Millwall almost produced another immediate response but Etheridge denied the clean-through Lee Gregory and tipped over Williams' 20-yard follow-up.

The Lions pressed for a leveller but Steve Morison's near-post header flashed wide and Gregory was inches over with a 25-yard curler.

Report supplied by the Press Association.