Match ends, Napoli 2, Chievo 0.
Napoli 2-0 Chievo
Marek Hamsik scored his 100th Napoli goal as they kept the pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus by beating Chievo.
Manolo Gabbiadini curled in his first goal of the season to put the home side ahead after Jose Callejon set him up.
Slovakia midfielder Hamsik made it 2-0 before half-time with a spectacular shot into the top corner after taking on Lorenzo Insigne's pass.
Gabbiadini was later just off target with a free-kick for Napoli, who sit a point behind Juventus.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 11Maggio
- 33AlbiolBooked at 43mins
- 26KoulibalyBooked at 14mins
- 31Ghoulam
- 20Zielinski
- 8JorginhoSubstituted forMarques Loureiroat 69'minutes
- 17Hamsik
- 7Callejón
- 23GabbiadiniSubstituted forMilikat 64'minutes
- 24InsigneSubstituted forMertensat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 2Hysaj
- 3Strinic
- 4Giaccherini
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 14Mertens
- 19Maksimovic
- 22Sepe
- 30Rog
- 42Diawara
- 62Tonelli
- 99Milik
Chievo
- 70Sorrentino
- 29CacciatoreSubstituted forIzcoat 63'minutes
- 3DainelliBooked at 54mins
- 12CesarBooked at 44mins
- 18GobbiBooked at 11mins
- 19CastroBooked at 76mins
- 8Radovanovic
- 23BirsaSubstituted forde Guzmánat 63'minutes
- 56Hetemaj
- 45Inglese
- 69MeggioriniSubstituted forFloro Floresat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1de Guzmán
- 2Spolli
- 4Rigoni
- 5Gamberini
- 13Izco
- 21Frey
- 27Parigini
- 28Bastien
- 31Pellissier
- 83Floro Flores
- 90Seculin
- 98Confente
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
- Attendance:
- 19,942
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Chievo 0.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Jonathan de Guzmán (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Antonio Floro Flores (Chievo) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucas Castro.
Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Floro Flores (Chievo).
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Jonathan de Guzmán (Chievo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
Dario Dainelli (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli).
Lucas Castro (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Roberto Inglese (Chievo).
Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt saved. Roberto Inglese (Chievo) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan de Guzmán.
Offside, Chievo. Ivan Radovanovic tries a through ball, but Antonio Floro Flores is caught offside.
Booking
Lucas Castro (Chievo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Castro (Chievo).
Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan de Guzmán (Chievo).
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Ivan Radovanovic (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Allan replaces Jorginho.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Inglese (Chievo) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan de Guzmán.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Manolo Gabbiadini.
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Mariano Izco replaces Fabrizio Cacciatore because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Jonathan de Guzmán replaces Valter Birsa.
Attempt saved. Valter Birsa (Chievo) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabrizio Cacciatore.
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Antonio Floro Flores replaces Riccardo Meggiorini.
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Dario Dainelli.
Booking
Dario Dainelli (Chievo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.