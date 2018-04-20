Arsene Wenger leaving Arsenal: Pick his greatest Gunners XI

There has been a wealth of talent at Arsene Wenger's disposal during his 22 years in charge of Arsenal.

The Frenchman will step aside as Gunners boss at the end of the season, but if he were to pick his best XI from all the players he has managed during that time, who would he choose?

Use our team selector to pick what you think is Wenger's greatest Arsenal XI, then share it with your friends.

My greatest Wenger Arsenal XI

