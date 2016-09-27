League Two
Grimsby1Newport0

Grimsby Town 1-0 Newport County

Omar Bogle
Omar Bogle joined Grimsby from Solihull in June, 2015

Omar Bogle's late penalty lifted Grimsby into the play-off spots and condemned Newport County to propping up the League Two table.

Dan Butler brought down Tom Bolarinwa in the box and Bogle struck from the spot to become the division's leading scorer this season.

It left County boss Warren Feeney under even more pressure after only one win this term.

By contrast, Grimsby are one point away from the automatic promotion spots.

Newport manager Warren Feeney told BBC Radio Wales he was "getting sick" of the sort of incident that gave Grimsby their penalty chance.

"It's not even a basic mistake (by Butler). It's embarrassing to be honest and I can't accept that," said Feeney.

"I said it to him. I can't accept what he's done.

"The players worked so hard. I thought it was a fantastic performance. They played for each other, they played for the club and to go and get done by that, it's hard to take."

Line-ups

Grimsby

  • 1McKeownBooked at 59mins
  • 2Davies
  • 22Collins
  • 5Pearson
  • 3Andrew
  • 7ChambersSubstituted forBolarinwaat 72'minutes
  • 19Summerfield
  • 26Comley
  • 10VoseSubstituted forBoyceat 89'minutes
  • 9BogleBooked at 89mins
  • 14JacksonSubstituted forTutonat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Disley
  • 16Berrett
  • 18Bolarinwa
  • 20Boyce
  • 21Vernon
  • 29Tuton
  • 30Henderson

Newport

  • 1Day
  • 14Bignot
  • 18Cameron
  • 17BennettBooked at 35mins
  • 3Butler
  • 28Grego-CoxSubstituted forMyrie-Williamsat 90+2'minutes
  • 8Randall
  • 12TozerBooked at 77mins
  • 27Rigg
  • 9ParkinBooked at 59mins
  • 19HealeySubstituted forJacksonat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Barnum-Bobb
  • 4Jones
  • 7Compton
  • 11Myrie-Williams
  • 13Jackson
  • 16Sheehan
  • 30Bittner
Referee:
Ben Toner
Attendance:
4,296

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Grimsby Town 1, Newport County 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 1, Newport County 0.

Foul by Shaun Tuton (Grimsby Town).

Scot Bennett (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Jennison Myrie-Williams replaces Reece Grego-Cox because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Andrew Boyce replaces Dominic Vose.

Booking

Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Newport County 0. Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty Grimsby Town. Tom Bolarinwa draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Dan Butler (Newport County) after a foul in the penalty area.

Shaun Tuton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scot Bennett (Newport County).

Attempt missed. Jon Parkin (Newport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Booking

Ben Tozer (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tom Bolarinwa (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ben Tozer (Newport County).

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by James McKeown.

Attempt saved. Jon Parkin (Newport County) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Ben Davies.

Foul by Tom Bolarinwa (Grimsby Town).

Scot Bennett (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Shaun Tuton replaces Kayden Jackson.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Tom Bolarinwa replaces Ashley Chambers.

Foul by Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town).

Mark Randall (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Marlon Jackson replaces Rhys Healey.

Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt saved. Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Joe Day.

Attempt saved. Scot Bennett (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Danny Collins.

Attempt missed. Dan Butler (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Danny Collins.

Booking

James McKeown (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jon Parkin (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Shaun Pearson.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by James McKeown.

Attempt saved. Mark Randall (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Danny Collins (Grimsby Town).

Rhys Healey (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth10712137622
2Luton105231911817
3Doncaster105232013717
4Portsmouth105231710717
5Notts County105231714317
6Grimsby105141714316
7Carlisle103701411316
8Crewe104421414016
9Morecambe105141618-216
10Colchester104331614215
11Accrington104331413115
12Crawley104331213-115
13Blackpool103431511413
14Mansfield1034389-113
15Hartlepool102621418-412
16Leyton Orient103251214-211
17Barnet92521012-211
18Stevenage103251417-311
19Wycombe103251215-311
20Yeovil103161015-510
21Cambridge10235814-69
22Exeter10307815-79
23Cheltenham101541114-38
24Newport91351015-56
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you