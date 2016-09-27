League One
Rochdale1Bolton0

Rochdale 1-0 Bolton Wanderers

Steven Davies' stunning finish saw Bolton slip to their second league defeat of the season in a 1-0 reverse to Rochdale.

Trotters skipper Jay Spearing had the best effort of the first half, his low drive kept out by Dale stopper Josh Lillis.

The deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute in stunning fashion. Dale broke forward down the right and Davies' attempt to square the ball across the face of goal was blocked by David Wheater.

However, the ball ran loose and Davies was onto it in a flash, crashing an unstoppable shot into the roof of Mark Howard's net from a tight angle.

Jamie Allen came agonisingly close to a second minutes later with a clever headed attempt.

He contorted his body to meet the cross and guide his effort wide of Howard but against the frame of the goal, Davies foiled as he attempted to force home the rebound.

James Henry saw a deflected effort loop up over Lillis in the closing minutes but he clipped the outside of a post.

Report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Rochdale

  • 1Lillis
  • 2Rafferty
  • 5Canavan
  • 18Keane
  • 39Bunney
  • 8LundBooked at 32mins
  • 24Allen
  • 10Camps
  • 40HendersonSubstituted forDaviesat 27'minutes
  • 15ThompsonSubstituted forOdelusiat 81'minutes
  • 9Andrew

Substitutes

  • 6McGahey
  • 12McDermott
  • 14Rathbone
  • 16Noble-Lazarus
  • 19Davies
  • 25Logan
  • 29Odelusi

Bolton

  • 33Howard
  • 23WilsonSubstituted forVelaat 81'minutes
  • 32Thorpe
  • 31Wheater
  • 3Moxey
  • 8Spearing
  • 24Henry
  • 7TaylorBooked at 61minsSubstituted forCloughat 62'minutes
  • 17Trotter
  • 11AndersonSubstituted forAmeobiat 63'minutes
  • 9Proctor

Substitutes

  • 6Vela
  • 10Clough
  • 13Alnwick
  • 15Derik
  • 20Taylor
  • 22Ameobi
  • 37Perry
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
6,011

Match Stats

Home TeamRochdaleAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Rochdale 1, Bolton Wanderers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, Bolton Wanderers 0.

Attempt missed. David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Joe Bunney.

Foul by Keith Keane (Rochdale).

Jamie Proctor (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Keith Keane (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers).

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Sammy Ameobi.

Attempt blocked. James Henry (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jamie Allen (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Josh Vela replaces Lawrie Wilson.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Sanmi Odelusi replaces Joe Thompson.

Attempt saved. James Henry (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Joe Thompson (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jamie Proctor (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Joe Thompson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Joe Thompson (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers).

Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).

Liam Trotter (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Keith Keane (Rochdale).

Jamie Proctor (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Sammy Ameobi replaces Keshi Anderson.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Zach Clough replaces Chris Taylor.

Jamie Allen (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Trotter (Bolton Wanderers).

Booking

Chris Taylor (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Taylor (Bolton Wanderers).

Joe Thompson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers).

Callum Camps (Rochdale) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Joe Thompson.

Goal!

Goal! Rochdale 1, Bolton Wanderers 0. Steve Davies (Rochdale) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner.

Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).

Liam Trotter (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joe Thompson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Taylor (Bolton Wanderers).

Second Half

Second Half begins Rochdale 0, Bolton Wanderers 0.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe1063124101421
2Bury106221911820
3Bradford10460127518
4Northampton10451169717
5Port Vale105231512317
6Sheff Utd105231313017
7Bolton10442108216
8Gillingham104331719-215
9Peterborough103431713413
10Bristol Rovers103431314-113
11Chesterfield103341615112
12Charlton102621211112
13Fleetwood103341515012
14MK Dons103341314-112
15Rochdale103341213-112
16Oxford Utd103341011-112
17Millwall103341720-312
18Swindon103251115-411
19Southend103251119-811
20Walsall102441116-510
21Wimbledon92341114-39
22Shrewsbury102351015-59
23Oldham10163510-59
24Coventry9054410-65
View full League One table

