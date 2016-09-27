Match ends, Bristol City 1, Leeds United 0.
Bristol City 1-0 Leeds United
Bristol City midfielder Marlon Pack scored his first goal of the season to condemn Leeds United to their first defeat in five matches.
City's third win in a row moves them up to fifth in the Championship.
Pack won the ball before slotting home from close range after a neat one-two with Lee Tomlin.
Leeds, who had boss Garry Monk sent to the stands late on, had not lost away from home since the opening day of the season.
Leeds winger Hadi Sacko missed the visitors' best chances while City striker Tammy Abraham failed to net for only the fifth time this season.
Lee Tomlin and Chelsea loanee Abraham, the Championship's top-scorer, squandered first-half chances for the hosts.
Dallas' pass found Sacko, who forced a good save from Bristol City goalkeeper Frank Fielding after evading defender Aden Flint.
Sacko turned provider moments earlier, finding Leeds midfielder Pablo Hernandez who drilled wide.
Leeds goalkeeper Rob Green then saved well from Robins forward Jamie Paterson, after being slid through by Mark Little on the brink of half-time.
After the break, Fielding made a smart stop from Leeds striker Chris Wood after the former Robins loanee seized on a mistake by Iceland defender Hordur Magnusson.
The visitors' misery was compounded when Monk was sent off late on by referee Keith Stroud, apparently for comments to the fourth official.
City midfielder Bobby Reid almost doubled the scoreline in injury time but his low effort was saved by the legs of Green.
Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:
"It's a feeling of relief. It was a physical battle. I'm really delighted with a team performance of true grit and heart. I thought we kept trying to do the right things.
"They are a good side and we have to respect that. To be fair to Leeds United in the first half they administered their plan against us really well.
"I'm delighted with all of the group because a lot of the players were on their last legs the last five minutes.
"I am not going to discredit the position we are in. It's tight but we are ahead of schedule."
Garry Monk told BBC Radio Leeds:
"I think we're growing all the time. I thought our performance deserved a lot more than we got tonight - I thought it warranted at least a point.
"We had the best clear-cut chances in the game. We did not always make the right decisions in the final third and we need to be more clinical.
"We're growing. The players are growing. We have to bounce back now but we win and lose together.
"We are disappointed with the result but we are not going to get too down about the performance."
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 2LittleSubstituted forMooreat 53'minutes
- 4Flint
- 23Magnusson
- 3Bryan
- 21PackBooked at 34mins
- 14Reid
- 20Paterson
- 10TomlinBooked at 45minsSubstituted forO'Neilat 70'minutes
- 15Freeman
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forWilbrahamat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 6O'Neil
- 8Brownhill
- 11O'Dowda
- 12O'Donnell
- 13Golbourne
- 17Moore
- 18Wilbraham
Leeds
- 1Green
- 2Ayling
- 5Bartley
- 18JanssonBooked at 44minsSubstituted forCooperat 45'minutes
- 21TaylorBooked at 88mins
- 23Phillips
- 14O'Kane
- 24Sacko
- 19HernándezBooked at 59mins
- 15DallasBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRoofeat 68'minutes
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 6Cooper
- 7Roofe
- 10Antonsson
- 12Silvestri
- 16Grimes
- 27Mowatt
- 31Coyle
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 19,699
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Leeds United 0.
Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Offside, Leeds United. Luke Ayling tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).
Chris Wood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).
Attempt missed. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.
Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joe Bryan.
Booking
Charlie Taylor (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Charlie Taylor (Leeds United).
Aden Flint (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Taylor Moore (Bristol City).
Chris Wood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary O'Neil (Bristol City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marlon Pack (Bristol City) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Tammy Abraham.
Attempt missed. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marlon Pack.
Attempt blocked. Joe Bryan (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Freeman.
Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips.
Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tammy Abraham (Bristol City).
Foul by Chris Wood (Leeds United).
Gary O'Neil (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Hadi Sacko (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Freeman (Bristol City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Gary O'Neil replaces Lee Tomlin.
Attempt blocked. Hadi Sacko (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.
Foul by Chris Wood (Leeds United).
Frank Fielding (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Kemar Roofe replaces Stuart Dallas.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Frank Fielding.