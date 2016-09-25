Match ends, Manchester City Women 2, Chelsea Ladies 0.
Women's Super League One: Manchester City Women 2-0 Chelsea Ladies
Manchester City won the Women's Super League title for the first time, with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea Ladies confirming them as champions.
Unbeaten City just needed to avoid defeat to guarantee top spot.
Chelsea captain Katie Chapman, under pressure from Jill Scott, diverted Toni Duggan's corner into her own net 12 minutes before half-time.
Duggan added the second from the penalty spot after full-back Lucy Bronze was fouled by Gilly Flaherty.
City's victory - in front of a crowd of more than 4,000 - took them 10 points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who will secure Champions League qualification if they take two points from their final two WSL games.
Nick Cushing's City can win a second trophy of 2016 on 2 October, when they face Birmingham City in the Continental Cup final.
'We want Champions League success'
"I'm really pleased that we've won the title - it's what we set out to do," City boss Cushing told BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
"But I'm more pleased with the performance today. In the second half especially we were dominant defensively and offensively.
"We've got some big games coming up and we want to be successful in the Champions League now that we've won the league. For now it's hard work because we've got big games."
England international Duggan added: "It's amazing to be WSL champions. It's something I've always wanted and a dream has come true.
"We've won the league - job done. We've got a cup final next week and we want to do the double. We set out to achieve big things and I'm sure the champagne can wait on ice for a couple of weeks."
Sixteen shutouts in 21 matches
City's clean sheet was their 16th of the season in all competitions and they have conceded just three league goals in 15 WSL games.
Their first title also comes less than three seasons after they were controversially introduced to the top flight, having only finished fourth in the Women's Premier League in 2013.
Cushing has now led the club to two major trophies, following victory in the 2014 Women's Continental Cup.
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 1Bardsley
- 2Bronze
- 6Houghton
- 5Beattie
- 3Stokes
- 8Scott
- 24WalshSubstituted forCorbozat 90+3'minutes
- 11ChristiansenBooked at 27mins
- 17ParrisSubstituted forAsllaniat 72'minutes
- 16Ross
- 9DugganSubstituted forMiddagat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Middag
- 7Asllani
- 10Corboz
- 21Hourihan
Chelsea Women
- 12Spencer
- 3BlundellSubstituted forBorgesat 57'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 6Fahey
- 5Flaherty
- 4Bright
- 17ChapmanBooked at 25mins
- 25Bailey
- 8Carney
- 10JiSubstituted forSpenceat 80'minutes
- 9AlukoSubstituted forEnglandat 70'minutes
- 7Davison
Substitutes
- 1Lindahl
- 14Kirby
- 15England
- 16Borges
- 24Spence
- 26Rafferty
- Referee:
- Sarah Garratt
- Attendance:
- 4,096
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 2, Chelsea Ladies 0.
Attempt missed. Jade Bailey (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Millie Bright.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Daphne Corboz replaces Keira Walsh.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Kosovare Asllani tries a through ball, but Isobel Christiansen is caught offside.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Isobel Christiansen tries a through ball, but Stephanie Houghton is caught offside.
Foul by Jade Bailey (Chelsea Ladies).
Kosovare Asllani (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Bethany England.
Attempt blocked. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Ladies).
Kosovare Asllani (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Jane Ross tries a through ball, but Isobel Christiansen is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kosovare Asllani (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jill Scott.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Tessel Middag replaces Toni Duggan.
Katie Chapman (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).
Attempt saved. Bethany England (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Millie Bright.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Drew Spence replaces Ji So-Yun.
Attempt missed. Ana Borges (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jade Bailey (Chelsea Ladies).
Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Bethany England (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karen Carney.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Kosovare Asllani replaces Nikita Parris.
Attempt missed. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nikita Parris.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Bethany England replaces Eniola Aluko.
Foul by Katie Chapman (Chelsea Ladies).
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Duggan.
Attempt saved. Eniola Aluko (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karen Carney.
Attempt missed. Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Toni Duggan.
Booking
Ana Borges (Chelsea Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ana Borges (Chelsea Ladies).
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ana Borges (Chelsea Ladies).
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Demi Stokes.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Jennifer Beattie.
Offside, Chelsea Ladies. Rebecca Spencer tries a through ball, but Gemma Davison is caught offside.