Women's Super League One: Manchester City Women 2-0 Chelsea Ladies

Manchester City won the Women's Super League title for the first time, with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea Ladies confirming them as champions.

Unbeaten City just needed to avoid defeat to guarantee top spot.

Chelsea captain Katie Chapman, under pressure from Jill Scott, diverted Toni Duggan's corner into her own net 12 minutes before half-time.

Duggan added the second from the penalty spot after full-back Lucy Bronze was fouled by Gilly Flaherty.

City's victory - in front of a crowd of more than 4,000 - took them 10 points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who will secure Champions League qualification if they take two points from their final two WSL games.

Nick Cushing's City can win a second trophy of 2016 on 2 October, when they face Birmingham City in the Continental Cup final.

'We want Champions League success'

"I'm really pleased that we've won the title - it's what we set out to do," City boss Cushing told BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

"But I'm more pleased with the performance today. In the second half especially we were dominant defensively and offensively.

"We've got some big games coming up and we want to be successful in the Champions League now that we've won the league. For now it's hard work because we've got big games."

England international Duggan added: "It's amazing to be WSL champions. It's something I've always wanted and a dream has come true.

"We've won the league - job done. We've got a cup final next week and we want to do the double. We set out to achieve big things and I'm sure the champagne can wait on ice for a couple of weeks."

City's starting XI was made up entirely of British players, with nine English and two Scottish

Sixteen shutouts in 21 matches

City's clean sheet was their 16th of the season in all competitions and they have conceded just three league goals in 15 WSL games.

Their first title also comes less than three seasons after they were controversially introduced to the top flight, having only finished fourth in the Women's Premier League in 2013.

Cushing has now led the club to two major trophies, following victory in the 2014 Women's Continental Cup.