Liverpool 5-1 Hull City

Since the start of last season, James Milner has been involved in 20 goals in the Premier League (8 scored, 12 assisted), more than any other Liverpool player

Liverpool claimed a third straight Premier League win courtesy of an emphatic victory over 10-man Hull.

The Reds controlled the game and led through Adam Lallana's low shot.

Ahmed Elmohamady saw red for handball in the box, with James Milner scoring from the spot before Sadio Mane added a third for the home side.

David Meyler lashed in for Hull but Philippe Coutinho's long-range strike and a second Milner penalty underlined the home side's dominance.

Jurgen Klopp's side are now fourth in the table and the division's second-top scorers behind Manchester City, with 16 goals in six matches - 11 of those coming in their past three.

In the time since Klopp took over on 8 October 2015, Liverpool have scored 71 goals, more than any other team over this period.

The result is a second heavy defeat in a week for Hull - following the 4-1 home loss to Arsenal - and another chastening experience for caretaker boss Mike Phelan, whose long-term future is yet to be resolved.

Liverpool 'gegenpress' home their advantage

Liverpool (left) had 32 shots at goal - 12 on target (green), nine off target (red) and 11 blocked (yellow)

Whatever term you use to describe Klopp's tactical approach, the benefits have been clear to see now his squad have had time to digest the message.

The Reds' front five will rightly take most of the plaudits for their movement, skill and finishing, but that should not detract from the contribution of the other outfield players, whose work-rate provided the platform for victory.

Liverpool were more energetic and more aggressive throughout, harrying the Hull players and denying them any time to think, let alone pick a pass.

It was only a matter of time before they established an advantage, which came through Lallana's low shot from inside the box following a driving run and pass from Coutinho.

Elmohamady's handball on the line led to his dismissal and the first of Milner's successful spot-kicks.

More goals were inevitable and came through Sane's low finish, Coutinho's brilliant long-range effort and Milner's second penalty - awarded for Andrew Robertson's foul on substitute Daniel Sturridge.

The home side should really have scored more - Georginio Wijnaldum was particularly wasteful with two close-range volleys - but it was nevertheless an afternoon of overwhelming positives for Liverpool.

Philippe Coutinho has had a hand in five goals in his past three games for Liverpool in all competitions (two goals, three assists)

Phelan has his party spoiled

Phelan will hope this result, coming on his 54th birthday, will not be a factor in the decision over whether to make him Hull's next permanent manager.

Few sides in the division would have coped with Liverpool in this form on home turf, let alone a newly promoted one reduced to 10 men with an hour remaining.

Having made the first changes to their starting XI this league season, with goalkeeper David Marshall making his debut and Ryan Mason coming into midfield, their approach was clearly one of containment and counter-attack.

However, this was made redundant by Elmohamady's dismissal and quickly transformed into a strategy of damage-limitation.

That they kept it to five is a positive in itself, with the added bonus of Meyler's consolation goal, which saw the midfielder smash the ball in following a corner to very briefly reduce the deficit to 3-1.

Liverpool's dominance is illustrated clearly by the respective heat maps of the two sides. The Reds are on the left

Man of the match - Adam Lallana (Liverpool)

It was a close call with Philippe Coutinho but Adam Lallana's dynamic display, which included a goal and two assists, earns him man of the match. Lallana has now scored four goals in his past eight league appearances - as many as in his previous 42 in the Premier League

What they said...

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool were world class - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "I think we should not worry about whether we should have scored more. It was a brilliant, amazing first half in all aspects.

"It was a world-class performance in counter pressing. We didn't give Hull the opportunity to create confidence. It was wonderful to watch. All in all, really good.

"I was a little angry we conceded. It would be nice to have a clean sheet one time in the season.

"Maybe we will work on this. It was a professional second half from the players. I am not interested in statements now just collecting points."

Media playback is not supported on this device No shame in recent defeats - Phelan

Hull caretaker boss Mike Phelan, speaking about taking over permanently as manager: "Everything is open to debate. I am doing my job like I've always done.

"We have to look forward to what's ahead but we've had two disappointing results. We have Chelsea to come and then we go into 'our league' and we'll be judged on that.

"The offer has been there but it hasn't been signed, sealed and delivered yet. We had a terrific chat and I'm waiting now. I want it to be sorted out. It'll be done when it's done."

The stats you need to know

Philippe Coutinho has now scored eight goals from outside the box in the Premier League since the start of 2015; two more than any other player.

Hull City have had red cards in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since January 2014, with their two most recent coming courtesy of handballs in the box.

Milner has scored in 43 Premier League games without losing (W35 D8); only Darius Vassell (46 games) has scored in more without defeat in Premier League history.

Sadio Mane has had a hand in six goals in six games for the Reds this season in all competitions (three goals, three assists).

Only one manager (Colin Todd - Bolton 0-5 Man Utd in December 2001) has lost a Premier League game by a bigger margin on their birthday than Mike Phelan did today.

