National League
Macclesfield3Wrexham0

Macclesfield Town 3-0 Wrexham

Gary Mills
Gary Mills was a European Cup winner with Nottingham Forest in 1980

Macclesfield stormed into the National League play-off spots as they comfortably saw off Wrexham.

Danny Whitaker scored in each half and Paul Lewis also struck after the break for the Silkmen to rise to third.

Visiting goalkeeper Shwan Jalal's efforts ensured the visitors' night was not as miserable as it could have been.

But having seen his side booed off after their 0-0 draw at Chester on the weekend, this defeat added to the pressure on Wrexham boss Gary Mills.

Mills told BBC Radio Wales: "It's a very, very poor performance and one that is possibly the worst yet this season.

"It was totally unacceptable and very, very painful for everybody."

Line-ups

Macclesfield

  • 22Flinders
  • 2Halls
  • 4Byrne
  • 8Lewis
  • 5Pilkington
  • 16Hancox
  • 6McCombe
  • 11RoweSubstituted forMackrethat 82'minutes
  • 14James
  • 23Whitaker
  • 9HolroydSubstituted forSampsonat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Mackreth
  • 10Sampson
  • 13Ross
  • 15Norburn
  • 17Sutherland

Wrexham

  • 1Jalal
  • 6Tilt
  • 11Newton
  • 4Bencherif
  • 12EdwardsSubstituted forHarradat 46'minutes
  • 16Evans
  • 13Carrington
  • 10RooneySubstituted forPowellat 54'minutes
  • 14Rutherford
  • 15Evans
  • 34BakareSubstituted forMcDonaghat 46'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17Powell
  • 18Harrad
  • 20McDonagh
  • 23Nortey
  • 29Harvey
Referee:
Steven Rushton
Attendance:
1,579

Live Text

Match ends, Macclesfield Town 3, Wrexham 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 3, Wrexham 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Jack Mackreth replaces Danny M. Rowe.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Jack Sampson replaces Chris Holroyd.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Callum Powell replaces John Rooney.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 3, Wrexham 0. Danny Whitaker (Macclesfield Town).

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 2, Wrexham 0. Paul Lewis (Macclesfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Gerry McDonagh replaces Michael Bakare.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Shaun Harrad replaces Kai Edwards.

Second Half

Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 1, Wrexham 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Wrexham 0.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Wrexham 0. Danny Whitaker (Macclesfield Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City107122281422
2Dag & Red107031991021
3Forest Green106222011920
4Tranmere10622127520
5Macclesfield96031610618
6Aldershot10532138518
7Barrow105321512318
8Gateshead105142011916
9Eastleigh104421710716
10Dover105141716116
11Wrexham9432910-115
12Boreham Wood10352128414
13Maidstone United104241314-114
14Sutton United104151113-213
15Torquay104151113-213
16York103341415-112
17Chester103251515011
18Bromley103251216-411
19Solihull Moors103251320-711
20North Ferriby United10316617-1110
21Braintree102351016-69
22Woking102261421-78
23Southport10127726-195
24Guiseley10028921-122
View full National League table

