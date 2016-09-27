Macclesfield Town 3-0 Wrexham

Gary Mills was a European Cup winner with Nottingham Forest in 1980

Macclesfield stormed into the National League play-off spots as they comfortably saw off Wrexham.

Danny Whitaker scored in each half and Paul Lewis also struck after the break for the Silkmen to rise to third.

Visiting goalkeeper Shwan Jalal's efforts ensured the visitors' night was not as miserable as it could have been.

But having seen his side booed off after their 0-0 draw at Chester on the weekend, this defeat added to the pressure on Wrexham boss Gary Mills.

Mills told BBC Radio Wales: "It's a very, very poor performance and one that is possibly the worst yet this season.

"It was totally unacceptable and very, very painful for everybody."