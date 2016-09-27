Match ends, Macclesfield Town 3, Wrexham 0.
Macclesfield Town 3-0 Wrexham
Macclesfield stormed into the National League play-off spots as they comfortably saw off Wrexham.
Danny Whitaker scored in each half and Paul Lewis also struck after the break for the Silkmen to rise to third.
Visiting goalkeeper Shwan Jalal's efforts ensured the visitors' night was not as miserable as it could have been.
But having seen his side booed off after their 0-0 draw at Chester on the weekend, this defeat added to the pressure on Wrexham boss Gary Mills.
Mills told BBC Radio Wales: "It's a very, very poor performance and one that is possibly the worst yet this season.
"It was totally unacceptable and very, very painful for everybody."
Line-ups
Macclesfield
- 22Flinders
- 2Halls
- 4Byrne
- 8Lewis
- 5Pilkington
- 16Hancox
- 6McCombe
- 11RoweSubstituted forMackrethat 82'minutes
- 14James
- 23Whitaker
- 9HolroydSubstituted forSampsonat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Mackreth
- 10Sampson
- 13Ross
- 15Norburn
- 17Sutherland
Wrexham
- 1Jalal
- 6Tilt
- 11Newton
- 4Bencherif
- 12EdwardsSubstituted forHarradat 46'minutes
- 16Evans
- 13Carrington
- 10RooneySubstituted forPowellat 54'minutes
- 14Rutherford
- 15Evans
- 34BakareSubstituted forMcDonaghat 46'minutes
Substitutes
- 17Powell
- 18Harrad
- 20McDonagh
- 23Nortey
- 29Harvey
- Referee:
- Steven Rushton
- Attendance:
- 1,579
